Top Stock Reports for UnitedHealth, PayPal & NextEra

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and NextEra Energy (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry in the last one-year period (+41.5% vs. +37%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well poised to gain from its government business. A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation have both contributed to a solid capital position.

Meanwhile, the top line has benefited from new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its numerous acquisitions also bode well. Further, a strong 2021 view buoys investor optimism on the stock. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial businesses.

PayPal shares have gained +24.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s loss of -7.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from a robust growth in total payments volume on the back of increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive.

Meanwhile, accelerating transaction revenues are likely to continue driving revenues. However, increasing credit loss reserves due to macroeconomic projections on account of the ongoing pandemic is concerning. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

Shares of NextEra have lost -9.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra is on course to achieve its long-term growth objectives despite the pandemic, on the back of solid execution of organic projects, expansion of natural gas pipelines and strategic acquisitions.

Also, the company has ample liquidity to meet the current obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex federal, state, as well as other regulations. Moreover, if the planned nuclear plant outages last longer, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Adobe (ADBE), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD).

Strong Service and Benefit Business Aid UnitedHealth (UNH)

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid NextEra Energy (NEE)

Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud services are aiding Adobe's cloud business which generates a significant amount of revenues.

End Market Growth, COVID Test Sales Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Thermo Fisher's strong global COVID-19 test sales as well as its end-market growth on the back of strength in bioproduction and pharma service units.

Digital Investments Brighten AB InBev's (BUD) Growth Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, AB InBev's investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce, and digital marketing have been aiding growth.

Biktarvy, Veklury Fuels Gilead (GILD) As Core Business Slows

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise faces challenges due to the ongoing pandemic. Nevertheless, Veklury maintains momentum.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Up Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst believes that Vertex's non-cystic fibrosis pipeline is progressing rapidly, with multiple data readouts expected in 2021.

Enterprise (EPD) Banks on $3.4B Midstream Growth Projects

Enterprise will generate additional fee-based revenues from its $3.4 billion of midstream growth projects, currently under construction. However, significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Restructuring, Cost-Saving Efforts Support Barclays (BCS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Barclays' business simplifying and restructuring efforts will likely continue to help in improving efficiency.

High Demand & Product Innovation to Aid Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortune Brands' solid product innovation capabilities along with high demand for doors & decking products will continue to lend momentum to it.

Hardwire & Focus on Key Markets to Aid Harley-Davidson (HOG)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Harley-Davidson's Hardwire strategy, which along with its decision to exit unprofitable markets, are likely to aid the company's long-term profitability.

Digitization & Operational Efficiency to Aid Group 1 (GPI)

Sales drive on the back of Group 1's online retailing platform, AcceleRide, and the firm's cost-cut efforts to reduce margins have made the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

Steep Expenses Continue to Hurt Euronet's Margins (EEFT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Euronet's rising costs continue to restrict its margins. Its expenses should remain elevated going ahead as it consistently invests in several expansion initiatives.

Blackbaud (BLKB) Hurt by Sluggish Business and Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackbaud's prospects are hurt by coronavirus crisis led bleak demand across small and medium-sized businesses. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.

High Costs, Competition Hurt Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from intense competition, Telephone and Data Systems is challenged by increasing costs associated with network integration and wireless technology upgrades.

