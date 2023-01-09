Top Stock Reports for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks & Moderna

Monday, January 9, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have held up relatively better compared to the broader market on the back of favorable momentum in parts of its business, particularly the Analytical Instruments, Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments. The stock lost -11.9% of its value over the past year, which compares to the Zacks Medical sector's -14% decline and the S&P 500 index's -18% pullback.

Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. In the quarter, the company has witnessed strength in three out of its four end markets. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)



Starbucks shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+0.6% vs. -2.2%). Operating fundamentals such as a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings have aided the company.



North America comps continue to impress investors. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach the high end of 7-9% target range.



However, its performance continues to be negatively impacted by dismal China results, higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs and a tight labor market.



(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)



Shares of Moderna have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-22.8% vs. +16.6%). The company is witnessing decline in product sales due to lower cases of COVID-19 infections which results in uncertainty regarding demand for vaccinations. The launch of COVID vaccines by competitors like Sanofi and Novavax will also likely lead to loss of product sales.



Being one of the first-ever COVID vaccine developer, the robust product sales boosted cash resources. This has helped Moderna to progress with its other pipeline candidates, whose development is promising. Currently, Moderna is conducting three ongoing late-stage studies evaluating RSV, CMV and influenza vaccines. However, these candidates are still years away from commercialization.



(You can read the full research report on Moderna here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Global Business Aids Thermo Fisher (TMO) Amid Forex Woes



Store Growth Aids Starbucks (SBUX), Dismal China Comps Hurts



Moderna's (MRNA) Dependence on COVID Jab Revenues A Concern



Featured Reports

Canadian Pacific's (CP) Dividends Support, Fuel Costs Hurt

The Zacks analyst welcomes Canadian Pacific's efforts to add shareholder value. However, high operating expenses, mainly due to escalated fuel costs, are worrisome.

Expansion Efforts Aids Equinix (EQIX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the IBX expansion strategy will strengthen Equinix's global footprint in the data-center space. However, stiff competition could adversely impact its pricing power.

Weakening Memory Chip Demand to Hurt Micron's (MU) Sales

Per the Zacks Analyst, weakening consumer spending on personal computers and smartphones is expected to negatively impact demand for Micron's memory chips in the near term.

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Eni (E) to Gain From Natural Gas Discovery at Barents Sea

The Zacks analyst believes that Eni's latest natural gas discovery in the Barents Sea will strengthen its position in the north and has the potential to uncover possibilities in the region.

Demand for Boilers to Aid A. O. Smith (AOS) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, robust demand for A. O. Smith's condensing boilers, driven by focus on innovation and decarbonization should drive its growth. However, high operating costs are concerning.

Wide Customer Base, Renewable Focus Aid NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst NRG Energy's wide customer base provides surety to future earnings and its initiatives to trim emission will continue to boost its performance over the long-run.

New Upgrades

Conagra's (CAG) Organic Sales Benefit From Robust Pricing

Per the Zacks analyst, Conagra has been gaining from its inflation-induced pricing actions. In second quarter, organic sales growth was backed by a 17% jump in price/mix, which rose across all units.

Campbell Soup's (CPB) Top Line to Gain on Solid Snacks Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Campbell Soup is set to keep gaining from focus on strengthening the growing snacks category. Sales from the unit rose 15% and formed 43.5% of top line in fiscal-first quarter.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paylocity Holding is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, comprehensive product offerings and on-demand pay facility, that are helping it win new customers.

New Downgrades

Overdependence on Cabometyx A Concern For Exelixis (EXEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, competition is stiff in targeted space for Exelixis' lead drug Cabometyx. Moreover, the company is heavily dependent on Exelixis for a major chunk of its growth.

ADTRAN (ADTN) Plagued by Margin Woes, Constrained Supplies

Per the Zacks analyst, ADTRAN is likely to be weighed down by higher operating costs, constrained component supplies and logistics challenges, while stiff competition mars its profitability.

Inflation & Supply Chain Woes Ails Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bed Bath & Beyond has been witnessing rising inflation lack of in-demand products and supply-chain constraints. As a result, Q3 sales are likely to decline 33%.

