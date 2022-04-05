Top Stock Reports for Texas Instruments, Intuit & Lockheed Martin

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Intuit Inc. (INTU), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Texas Instruments shares have gained +76.6% over the past two years as against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +113.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Texas Instruments is benefiting from a solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, a strong demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment, and enterprise systems markets is a major positive. Investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds.

The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock in gaining investor’s optimism further. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds.

Shares of Intuit have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past one year period (+26.7% vs. +16.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.

However, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past one year period (+20.6% vs. -32.4%). Lockheed Martin is the largest U.S. defense contractor that has a steady inflow of orders from its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs. The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary U.S. budgets will also boost its business. The F-35 program continues to be a key growth program for its Aeronautics business unit. Apart from enjoying a strong forte on the domestic front, Lockheed Martin’s products are also well-acclaimed in the international market.

However, America and Turkey's tiff on the latter accepting Russian products may hurt its component supply from Turkey. The company is facing performance issues concerning some of its products, which, in turn, may hurt its results. Also, an uncertainty revolving around the possible Chinese sanction on Lockheed might impact the latter.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Sheraz Mian



Director of Research

ConocoPhillips (COP) to Gain From Delaware Acreage Position

Per the Zacks analyst, ConocoPhillips is poised to gain from its prolific Delaware Basin position, which has enhanced prospects for its upstream business. Yet, rising production costs are concerning.

IBM Gains From Investments to Expand its Business Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, IBM is benefiting from investments in growth opportunities supporting its evolution as a platform-centric hybrid cloud and AI company while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Core MedSurg Unit Aids Stryker (SYK), Pricing Pressure Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker continues to gain from solid prospects of its core MedSurg arm. However, pricing pressure continues to remain a woe.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel Efforts, Digitization to Aid Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omni-channel capacities, coming up with new brands, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options have been fueling sales.

Altria (MO) Gains on Robust Pricing, Oral Tobacco Products

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria's adjusted operating companies income has been gaining from strong pricing power. Strength in oral tobacco products, such as on! is also working well for the company.

Strategic Buyouts, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Public Storage (PSA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Public Storage is poised to benefit from its high brand value, healthy demand, robust presence in key cities, strategic acquisitions and a solid balance sheet position.

Incyte (INCY) Jakafi Drive Growth, Pipeline Setbacks A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Incyte's lead drug Jakafi's label expansions should continue to fuel growth. The approval of new drugs will diversify the revenue base. However, the recent pipeline setbacks wei

New Upgrades

Reliable Assets, Free Cash Flow Plan Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst CNX Resources' Marcellus and Utica shales assets will continue to boost production and long-term plan to generate $3.3 billion free cash flow will help to fortify balance sheet.

Higher Methanol Pricing, Geismar 3 Aid Methanex (MEOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher methanol prices will drive the company's margins. The Geismar 3 project will also enhance its asset portfolio and future cash generation.

Rising Iron Prices to Aid Vale (VALE) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, high iron ore prices and demand, lower debt levels and Vale's focus on improving productivity and lowering costs will help offset input costs.

New Downgrades

Chip-Crunch Associated Headwinds to Hurt Autoliv (ALV)

Chip famine exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war along with high commodity and logistical costs borne by the firm have made the Zacks analyst bearish on Autoliv.

Reducing Cash Reserves, High Leverage Ail Western Union (WU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Union is grappling with decreasing cash balance, which raises concern. Moreover, its steep leverage ratio with high debt level reflects its weak solvency level.

Rising Material Cost Hurts IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, IPG Photonics is suffering from inflationary pressure on input costs. Increasing lead time for certain components is a significant headwind.

