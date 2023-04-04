Top Stock Reports for T-Mobile US, Abbott Laboratories & AMD

Tuesday, April 4, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of T-Mobile US have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+11.2% vs. -3.4%). The company's industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers is driven by superior 5G network and focus on customers. The company has augmented its 5G footprint by introducing 5G Home Internet services in several states.



T-Mobile plans to reach 300 million people within 2023. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets. T-Mobile is on track to complete the Sprint customer network decommissioning. However, T-Mobile operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market, which lowers its growth potential to some extent.



Several promotional activities to lure additional customers are further eroding its profitability. Importantly, the costs incurred to gain customers and enhance revenues have not rewarded its shareholders yet. Debt obligation woes also persist.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile US here >>>)



Abbott Laboratories shares have declined -13.4% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -37.8%. The company’s total sales were negatively impacted by a decline in COVID testing-related sales. Moreover, the decline in U.S. infant formula sales due to manufacturing disruptions dented the quarter’s sales further.



However, on a positive note, excluding COVID testing sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales grew over 11% led by rapid diagnostics. Within EPD, sales increased 8% organically in the fourth quarter led by double-digit growth across several countries.



Meanwhile, the Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Abbott outperformed the industry over the past year.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)



Shares of AMD have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+42.1% vs. +38.5%). The company expects to witness continued growth in embedded and data Center segments, partially offset by a decline in the client and gaming segments for first quarter of 2023. Sequentially, embedded segment revenues are expected to increase.



Client and Gaming segment revenues are expected to decline, largely consistent with seasonality. Data Center segment revenues are expected to decline due to elevated levels of inventory with some cloud customers.



However, AMD is benefiting from strong product portfolio and acquisitions including Xilinx and Pensando, which has diversified its business. Robust adoption of EPYC processors by North American hyperscalers has been a tailwind.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc. (INTU), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>





Today's Must Read

T-Mobile (TMUS) Poised to Gain from Nationwide 5G Footprint



EPD Sales Gain Aids Abbott (ABT) amid Inflationary Issues



AMD Rides on Strong Adoption of EPYC & Ryzen Processors



Featured Reports

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers. Moreover, increase in subscriptions is driving stable revenue growth for the company.

S&P Global's (SPGI) ChartIQ Acquisition to Act as a Tailwind

Per the Zacks analyst, S&P Global's Market Intelligence segment is likely to benefit from the acquisition of ChartIQ. High operational cost remains a concern.

Uniform Rental Unit Aids Cintas (CTAS), High Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by strength in Cintas' Uniform Rental unit due to increased volumes. However, escalating cost of sales pose a threat to the company's bottom line.

Life-Science Assets, Strategic Buyouts Aid Alexandria (ARE)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Alexandria to benefit from the healthy demand for its life-science assets and strategic acquisitions. However, rising interest rates remain a key concern.

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Atmos (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst Atmos Energy is gaining from demand from increasing customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Five Below (FIVE) Gains From Robust Store Expansion Effort

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's focus on expanding its reach by increasing store base across different locations bodes well. The store count rose 12.6% in fiscal 2022 compared to year ago period.

CRISPR's (CRSP) Dependence on Collaboration Revenues A Woe

While CRISPR Therapeutics' pipeline progress is impressive, the Zacks Analyst is concerned about a lack of stable stream of income as the company has no marketed drugs in its portfolio.

New Upgrades

Solid Equipment Rental Business Aids United Rentals (URI)

Per the Zacks analyst, United Rentals benefits from solid end markets for equipment rental business in North America.

New Products & Acquisitions Aid Blackbaud's (BLKB) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackbaud's performance is gaining from frequent product launches and increasing customer renewal rates. Synergies from recent acquisitions also bode well.

Brighthouse (BHF) Continues to Gain From Life & Annuity Products

Per the Zacks analyst, Brighthouse is set to grow on compelling suite of life and annuity products, growing insurance market. New sales of life insurance products, wide distribution network bode well.

New Downgrades

APA Corporation (APA) Wrecked by Massive Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst believes that APA Corporation's high debt-to-capitalization of 80.2% is a concern, as it restricts the firm's financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities.

Low Liquidity & Supply Chain Disruptions Hurt Trinity (TRN)

The Zacks analyst is pessimistic about TRN's low current ratio. Also, its operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

Forex Woes Impede Charles River's (CRL) International Sales

The strengthening of Euro and some other developed market currencies has been constantly hampering Charles River's performance in the international markets.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.