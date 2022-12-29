Top Stock Reports for ServiceNow, Schlumberger & MetLife

Thursday, December 29, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of ServiceNow have lagged the Zacks Tech sector (-40.7% vs. -39.1%) and the S&P 500 index (-40.7% vs. -22.3%) over the past year. Negative sentiment on the stock and other 'growthy' Tech stocks in the wake of the Fed's extraordinary tightening cycle is the primary reason for its underperformance. The Zacks analyst has also flagged high inflation, unfavorable forex and challenging macro-economic environment, in addition to stiff competition, as some of the other headwinds.



However, ServiceNow did benefit from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the strong third-quarter 2022 results. The company is riding on the increasing adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds.



Schlumberger shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+76.4% vs. +56.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that, Schlumberger, being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, is well-poised to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant increase in oil prices is aiding its overall business. Increased participation in growth of drilling and completion activities across the world brightened the company’s outlook.



Also, it boasts of becoming the first company in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission target. However, the company’s balance sheet has massive debt exposure compared with the composite stocks in the industry. Also, the aggressive capital spending budget remains a headwind for the company.



Shares of MetLife have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry over the past year (+14.8% vs. -1.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that MetLife continues to be driven by growing premiums, an ongoing expense discipline and the benefits of its diverse set of market-leading businesses and capabilities.



Several accretive acquisitions led to business diversification and solidified inorganic growth for the company. It resorts to partnerships for strengthening its capabilities and global presence. Business streamlining has aligned MET with high-growth operations. Its strong balance sheet supports shareholder value-boosting efforts.



However, reduced variable investment income might raise concerns. The continued incidence of COVID-related mortality claims continues to bother the Group Benefits business. Constant pressure on the EMEA segment’s earnings is worrisome.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Growing Customer Base & Partnerships Aid ServiceNow (NOW)



Schlumberger (SLB) to Gain on Rising Oilfield Service Demand



Acquisitions & Cost-Cutting Initiatives Aid MetLife (MET)



Featured Reports

Marriott (MAR) Banks on Expansion Initiatives, RevPAR Dismal

Per the Zacks analyst, Marriott's focus on expansion, digital innovation and the loyalty program bode well. However, constrained revenue per available room (RevPAR) in Greater China remains a concern.

Denali (DNLI) Pipeline Progress Impressive, Competition Stiff

Per the Zacks analyst, Denali's pipeline progress is impressive and the strategic collaborations bode well. However, competition is stiff. Most of its candidates are years away from commercialization.

Investments Bolster ConEd (ED), Poor Financials to Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments aid Consolidated Edison's (ConEd) infrastructural development. Yet financial distress faced by its customers might hurt the stock's future earnings

Air Lease (AL) Benefits From Fleet Growth Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the fact that constant fleet growth is aiding Air Lease's (AL) top line. However, rising operating expenses might weigh on its bottom line.

Water Infrastructure Unit Backs Xylem (XYL) Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by strength in Xylem's Water Infrastructure unit due to robust transport demand in Western Europe. However, foreign currency headwinds are weighing on sales.

Rising Rates Support BNY Mellon (BK), High Costs A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, global footprint, rising interest rates and strong balance sheet are likely to keep aiding BNY Mellon amid higher expenses, the current bearish markets and recessionary fears.

Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Shopify is benefiting from products like Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital solutions. New merchant friendly applications are also driving growth.

New Upgrades

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

New Products & Acquisitions Aid Blackbaud's (BLKB) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackbaud's performance is gaining from frequent product launches and increasing customer renewal rates. Synergies from recent acquisitions also bode well.

Owl Rock (ORCC) to Grow on Buyouts & Diversified Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Owl Rock's strategic buyouts will generate substantial additional credit resources. Also, its diversified portfolio will ensure growth even in tough times.

New Downgrades

Soft Comps Performance to Hurt Children's Place (PLCE) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, soft comparable retail sales performance may hurt Children's Place sales. The company expects a low-teens percent decline in comparable retail sales in the fourth quarter.

Forex Woes, Stiff Rivalry Hurt Syneos Health's (SYNH) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about unfavorable foreign currency translation impacting Syneos Health's Clinical Solutions segment revenues. Stiff rivalry also remains a concern.

A Volatile Energy Market Impairs Integer Holdings (ITGR)

The Zacks analyst is worried about dependence of Integer Holdings' product sales in a significantly fluctuating energy market. Stiff competition across all of its product lines is an added woe.

