Top Stock Reports for Roche, Wells Fargo & General Electric

Thursday, December 10, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and General Electric Company (GE).



Shares of Roche have gained +12.6% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s increase of +7.8%. While the company’s sales in the first quarter were strong, the metric declined in the second quarter and again stabilized somewhat in the third. The Zacks analyst believes that although growth in Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra maintained momentum, COVID-19 disruptions and biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin weighed on the solid performances.



Nevertheless, the Diagnostics division was boosted by the launch of diagnostic products for COVID-19 and should sustain this uptrend in the next few quarters. Label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications is a positive and should surge sales.



Wells Fargo shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry in the year to date period (-46.0% vs. -21.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low interest rates and a volatile fee income trend. Also, rising expenses in providing benefits to clients amid coronavirus concerns might curb bottom-line growth. Legal hassles also remain a concern.



Nevertheless, the company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining activities seem encouraging. Also, strong loans and deposits balance depicts robust capital position. Moreover, given strong liquidity position, the company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Improving credit quality remains a tailwind.



General Electric shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past three-month period (+91.4% vs. +23.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business, efforts to deleverage balance sheet and solid liquidity position in the quarters ahead.



However, the pandemic-related market challenges — especially for Healthcare, Aviation and Power — related to the pandemic remain concerning. Its measures to deal with the pandemic might be a relief. In addition, forex woes might hurt in the quarters ahead.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Intuit Inc. (INTU).



New Drugs Boost Roche (RHHBY) Amid COVID-19, Competition

Loan Growth Supports Wells Fargo (WFC) Amid Low Rates

Contract Wins to Benefit General Electric (GE) Amid Pandemic

Product Demand Aids Kratos (KTOS), Covid-19 Impact Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kratos remains the primary unmanned aerial target drone system provider to the U.S. government. However, tactical drone business has been impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Low Fuel Costs Boost JetBlue (JBLU) Despite Revenue Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that low fuel costs (down 23.3% in the first nine months of 2020) are helping the company partly offset the coronavirus-led top-line weakness.

Cost Cuts Aid Century Aluminum (CENX), Weak Demand Ails

While Century Aluminum (CENX) faces headwind from weak demand for aluminum in its end markets, it will benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs, per the Zacks analyst.

Solid Test Volumes Aids Myriad Genetics (MYGN) in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Myriad Genetics' stupendous improvement in myChoice CDx testing revenues over the past few months.

MasTec (MTZ) Rides on Communication Business, Coronavirus Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec is likely to benefit from the expansion of fiber optic networks and investments in wireless and 5G-related network.

ExxonMobil (XOM) Banks on Offshore Guyana Oil Discoveries

ExxonMobil estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from key offshore Guyana discoveries. However, weak refining business concerns the Zacks analyst.

Select Medical (SEM) Gains on Recovery in Patient Admissions

Per the Zacks analyst, expansion in patient volumes in each of the company's operating segments, which declined in the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic, is now aiding its revenues.

Microsoft (MSFT) Gains From Adoption of Azure & Teams App

Per the Zacks analyst, Microsoft gains from expanding Azure clientele along with robust adoption of Teams app and Office 365 suite. Synergies from GitHub and ZeniMax Media buyouts also bode well.

Electronic Focus & Low Costs Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Interactive Brokers' continued focus on the Electronic Brokerage segment along with lower level of compensation costs and development of proprietary software will aid profits.

Portfolio Strength, Capital Spending Uptick Aid ADTRAN (ADTN)

Per the Zacks analyst, ADTRAN is well poised to benefit from a solid traction in domestic markets for ultra-broadband and Fiber-To-The-Home solutions with a gradual pickup in capital spending.

Alnylam (ALNY) Relies Highly on Collaborators For Funding

Per the Zacks analyst, Alnylam relies highly on collaborators for funding. Any development/regulatory setback would be a negative for the company. Stiff competition remains a threat as well.

HollyFrontier (HFC) Hurt by Lower Oil Products Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that the coronavirus-induced demand destruction for refined products and transportation fuels is set to hurt HollyFrontier's near-term earnings and cash flows.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Intuit's (INTU) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses for enhancing sales & marketing capabilities, along with increased investments in its engineering team are likely to dampen Intuit's profitability.

