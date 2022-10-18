Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies

Tuesday, October 18, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -9.5% over the past year against the S&P 500 decline of -19.9%. The company is going thorough a phase of unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2023.



That said, what has helped the stock hold its ground in the ongoing market sell off is the stability and resilience of its business across all stages of the economic cycle. We saw this in the last quarterly report and will most likely get more confirmation of that in the Q3 earnings report on October 19th.

Management issued a favorable view for fiscal 2023 at the time of the last quarterly release. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate.



Coca-Cola shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+2.9% vs. -19.9%). The company’s top and bottom lines surpassed estimates for the sixth straight quarter in the last quarterly report on July 26th and it is reasonable to expect a replay of that performance in next week's Q3 release. The company’s results reflect elasticity in the marketplace despite the ongoing global challenges. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales.



Coca-Cola benefited from underlying share gains in both at-home and away-from-home channels. It raised the organic revenues and comparable earnings per share growth guidance for 2022. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments.



However, pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and input costs remain. Higher marketing spends and currency headwinds are also concerning.



Shares of TotalEnergies have declined -1.0% over the past year against the S&P 500 decline of -19.9%. The company’s production is impacted by the natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TotalEnergies operates in some politically-troubled regions, and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.



However, TotalEnergies continues to gain from startups, increased commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.



TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Prologis, Inc. (PLD), and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR).



Buyouts, High Demand for Industrial Space Aid Prologis (PLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Prologis is well-poised to benefit from high demand for industrial real estate space. Its acquisition of Duke Realty bodes well. However, rising supply and rate hikes are woes.

Pre-Salt Reserves Boosts Petrobras (PBR), Debt Pile Hurts

While Petrobras' stakes in Brazil's attractive pre-salt oil reservoirs should boost its earnings outlook, the Zacks analyst is concerned over the company's huge debt load of more than $34 billion.

Strong Demand Aids Northrop (NOC), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong demand for defense products tend to boost Northrop's long-term growth. However, COVID induced supply chain shortages might hurt the stock???s results.

Rising High-Value Solution Mix Aids Micron Technology (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron's rising mix of high-value solutions and 5G adoption in IoT devices is expected to partially offset the negative impact of declining memory chip demand from PC vendors.

Loyalty Program Aid McDonald's (MCD), Dismal China Comps Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's new loyalty program, store growth and robust global comps growth continues to drive the company's performance. However, dismal China comps remain a concern.

Improving Top Line, Acquisitions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing revenues driven by increasing admissions have led to significant growth. Strategic acquisitions have helped it expand and remain a driving factor.

Robust Product Adoption Continues to Aid Veeva Systems (VEEV)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Veeva Systems registering a robust adoption for its products over the past few months despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

Jabil (JBL) Rides on Diversified Products, End-Market Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, Jabil is likely to benefit from secular growth trends in healthcare, automotive, industrial, 5G and cloud businesses with focus on product diversification and end-market demand.

Rosy Air-Travel Demand & Focus on Cargo Unit Aid Copa (CPA)

Improved air-travel demand is driving Copa Holdings' top line. The Zacks analyst is also pleased with the company's focus on its cargo segment.

Incyte (INCY) Lead Drug Jakafi Label Expansion Fuels Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Incyte maintains momentum driven by growth in patient demand for the lead drug, Jakafi, higher royalty revenues, and encouraging uptake of other recently approved drugs.

Higher Input Costs, China Slowdown Ail Mosaic (MOS)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher raw material costs due to tight supply will hurt the company's margins. Slowdown in China due to new pandemic-led lockdowns will also impact fertilizer demand.

Rising Net Outflows, Concentration Risk Hurt Lazard (LAZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising net outflows hurt Lazard???s assets under management growth. Also, high dependence on financial advisory revenues is a concern, due to growing uncertainty in global markets

A. O. Smith (AOS) Hurt by Softness in Water Heater Volumes

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the continued softness in North American residential water heater volumes, which is weighing on production efficiency. High raw material costs add to the woes.



