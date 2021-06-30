Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Qualcomm & Philip Morris

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer (PFE), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Philip Morris International (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year-to-date period (+8.2% vs. +10.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company, paving way for better revenue growth in the future.

Meanwhile, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has also been approved for emergency use in several countries. Furthermore, a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs is expected to drive revenue growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds.

Qualcomm’s shares have lost -5.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from a robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues.

Further, more than 700 5G designs position the company well to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is also focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers remains a concern. Its margins have also declined due to high research and development expenses.

Shares of Philip Morris have gained +12.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +3.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results.

Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has consistently driven revenues. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Altria Group (MO) and FedEx (FDX).

Featured Reports

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet.

Altria (MO) Gains on Robust Pricing, Cigarette Volumes Soft

Per the Zacks analyst, strong pricing has been a major upside for Altria, which aided adjusted operating companies income in the first quarter.

E-commerce Demand, Dividends & Buybacks Boost FedEx (FDX)

The Zacks analyst praises the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. Also, residential delivery volume growth, driven by the phenomenal rise in e-commerce, is a huge plus.

Inorganic Moves Aid Mitsubishi (MUFG) Despite Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Mitsubishi UFJ's inorganic growth efforts will aid in adverse business scenarios. Yet, high regulatory costs in overseas businesses are likely to hinder its profitability.

eBay (EBAY) Rides on Marketplace Growth; Competition A Risk

The Zacks analyst believes that growth in eBay's core marketplace business, AI initiatives, and mobile strategy are major positives.

Solid Acute Therapies Unit Aids Baxter (BAX), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Baxter's Acute Therapies segment, driven by higher product demand, boosts the company's growth.

Emerging Market Pacts Aid Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Rivalry Ails

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Zimmer Biomet's strategic investments in emerging markets over the past few quarters to improve operational and sales performance.

New Upgrades

Five Below's (FIVE) Digital Endeavors Aid Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's trend-right products, digital initiatives, and better WOW products bode well. E-commerce business grew double-digit year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2021.

Matador Resources (MTDR) Banks on Oil-Rich Delaware Basin

The Zacks analyst believes that Matador Resources' strong presence in the oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin has brightened production outlook.

Strong Demand for Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa Driving Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Amarin's sole marketed drug, Vascepa, has demonstrated encouraging sales growth since its launch in 2013. The momentum is expected to continue in 2021.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Market Volatility to Hurt Raymond James (RJF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Raymond James' high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Elevated costs are another concern.

Exposure to Catastrophe Loss, Rising Expenses Hurt Markel (MKL)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher losses from catastrophes affect the company's underwriting results. Also rising expenses due to underwriting and acquisition expenses weigh on margin expansion.

SkyWest (SKYW) Hurt by Coronavirus-led Low Air-Travel Demand

The Zacks analyst is concerned about SkyWest's top-line decline due to weak air-travel demand, which continues to be below the pre-pandemic levels despite improving.

