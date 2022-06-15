Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Texas Instruments & Caterpillar

Wednesday, June 15, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Oracle shares have notably held up better than the peer group in the ongoing market turmoil (the stock is down -6.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -13.0%) despite ramped up spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain. That said, Oracle continues to benefit from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings.

Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company’s share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.

Texas Instruments shares have declined -15.1% over the past year against the Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -17.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that weakness in the personal electronics market remains a headwind. Further, intensifying market competition and coronavirus related uncertainties are concerns. However, the company is benefiting from solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, solid demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a major positive.

Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.

Caterpillar shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over year-to-date basis (+1.3% vs. -0.9%) The Zacks analyst believes that due to surging commodity prices and the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns in the long haul.

However, company’s revenues and earnings grew year over year for five straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions that helped offset the impact of the ongoing supply chain snarls and cost pressures. We expect the company’s adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to grow 20% on 14% higher revenues. The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), and Enbridge Inc. (ENB).

Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Strength in Enterprise Systems Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)



Strong Demand, Strategic Initiatives Aid Caterpillar (CAT)



Featured Reports

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Berkshire is posed to grow on solid insurance business that drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility.

Lowe's (LOW) to Benefit From Its Digital & Pro Businesses

Per the Zacks analyst, strong digital base is aiding Lowe's performance for a while. It is focused on enhancing the Pro offering with improved service levels, store layout and Pro national brands.

Enbridge (ENB) Banks on C$10B Midstream Growth Projects

Per the Zacks analyst, Enbridge will gain from the C$10 billion worth of secured midstream growth projects through 2025. However, significant debt exposure is a concern.

America Movil (AMX) Benefits from Increasing Subscriber Base

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil's performance is gaining from increased broadband client base However, stiff competition and the firm's high leverage remain concerns.

Strong Electrification Segment Benefits ABB, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, strong momentum in ABB's Electrification segment, led by strength in the power distribution utilities market, should drive its revenues. High operating costs remain a concern.

Fee-Based Contracts, Wide-spread Assets Aid ONEOK (OKE)

Per the Zacks analyst ONEOK benefits from long-term fee-based commitments in its all three segments and midstream assets located in very productive region drives operation.

Kimco's (KIM) Grocery-Anchored, Last Mile Assets Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kimco will gain from its ownership of grocery-anchored centers and last mile assets in key metro markets. E-commerce adoption and drop in traffic at retail properties are woes.

New Upgrades

Sysco (SYY) to Keep Gaining From Recipe for Growth Program

Per the Zacks analyst, Sysco's Recipe for Growth has been aiding. This includes enhancing customers' experience via digital tools; improving supply chain and having team-based selling among others.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Grow on Solid Insurance Business

Per the Zacks analyst, W.R. Berkley's Insurance business is set to grow on rate increases, reserving discipline, and improving premiums from international unit supported by the emerging markets.

Acquisition & Product Innovation Aids UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries benefits from accretive buyouts and introduction of new products.

New Downgrades

International Exposure & Old Facilities Ail NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy's international operations expose it to political and economic risks and some of its old facilities create a competitive disadvantage against its peers.

Declining LPD Sales & Foreign Exchange Woes Irk IDEXX (IDXX)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about IDEXX's declining revenues within the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy segment. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements also continue to threaten business performance.

Escalating Expenses Continue to Hurt Cooper Companies (COO)

Per the Zacks analyst, escalating expenses, mainly due to higher selling and research and development costs, continue to restrict Cooper Companies' margin expansion.

