Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Progressive & MercadoLibre

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation (ORCL), The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Oracle have gained +29.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +56.9%. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefited from a steady adoption of Gen 2 Cloud, Fusion and Autonomous Database despite slow cloud revenue growth. Its Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence (AI) clientele because of better performance at a lower cost due to high bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks.



Partnerships with VMware and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company is launching a generative AI cloud service for enterprise customers. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, an uncertain economic environment and competition in the cloud computing market is weighing on demand for its cloud offerings. Stiff competition in the cloud market is slowing down the growth of its expansion efforts in the competitive market.



Progressive shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+33.2% vs. +18.0%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses.



Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.



However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.



Shares of MercadoLibre have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+48.3% vs. +28.4%). The company is benefiting from accelerating commerce and fintech revenues. Increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of the robust Mercado Pago, is contributing well. Also, strong mobile-point-of-sale business is a plus.



Further, rising gross merchandise volume (GMV) remains a tailwind. Solid shipment growth is acting as a key catalyst. Growing momentum in user engagement, driven by continued improvements in logistics experience, is a plus. Also, strong momentum across the company's advertising services is a positive.



Additionally, MercadoLibre continues to benefit from strong online-to-offline offerings. However, mounting expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are major concerns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Workday, Inc. (WDAY), Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Workday (WDAY) Rides on Healthy Demand Trends, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, growing demand for human capital and financial management solutions across various industries will likely boost Workday's top line. Emphasis on AI integration is a tailwind.

Moderna's (MRNA) New Launches to Reduce COVID Sales Dependency

With COVID vaccine sales declining, Moderna (MRNA) is accelerating development of its non-COVID pipeline. The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the potential product launches over the next three years.

Agilent Technologies (A) Banks on Strength in ACG Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Agilent Technologies is benefiting from strength in the Agilent Cross Lab Group segment, owing to solid momentum across all end markets and regions.

Innovations to Aid Textron (TXT), Labor Shortage May Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, new product launch will enable Textron to capture more shares in the market. Yet labor shortage in the industry might hurt timely deliveries and thereby its revenues.

Strategic Business Investments Aids Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Louisiana-Pacific is benefiting from its strategic business investments and cost-reduction initiatives. Also, its focus on Siding and Oriented Strand Board business bodes well.

New Upgrades

Solid Stream Agreements to Drive Wheaton Precious (WPM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wheaton Precious Metal's focus on diversifying its portfolio through the acquisition of streaming agreements in high-quality assets will continue to drive growth.

DocuSign (DOCU) Gains From eSignature Strength, Investments

The Zacks analyst is positive about DocuSign's top line as it is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Investments in technical expertise are also reaping benefits.

New Downgrades

Escalating Costs and Forex Woes Hurt Johnson Controls (JCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Johnson Controls is struggling with high commodity costs, which in turn, are hurting the company's bottom line. Forex woes are an added concern for the company.

Accounting Probe Pose Concerns for Archer Daniels (ADM)

Per the Zacks analyst, concerns regarding an ongoing investigation into accounting practices, particularly in the Nutrition segment, puts Archer Daniels in a weak spot. ADM slashed EPS view for 2023.

