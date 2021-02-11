Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Medtronic & AMD

Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle (ORCL), Medtronic (MDT) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Oracle shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (+13.1% vs. +28.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is well-positioned to benefit from momentum seen in cloud business on the back of solid adoption of data cloud solutions, ERP and Autonomous Database offerings.

Furthermore, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, aided revenue growth. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is anticipated to drive the top line.

However, rise in spend on product enhancements amid intensifying competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>> )

Shares of Medtronic have gained +16% in the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +17.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups of the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlightes sustainability across groups and regions.

Barring Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, there were declining performance in rest of the business. Escalating costs and expenses put pressure on its margins. Unfavorable currency movement once again deterred growth in the quarter.

However, the company reported sequential improvement in all of its businesses and geographies leading to faster-than-expected recovery. Medtronic is currently in the process of implementing its new operating model. The company is focusing on the geographical diversification of its businesses, apart from product innovation.

(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>> )

AMD shares have gained +12.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s rise of +28.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is witnessing robust uptake of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain.

Further, the Xilinx acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. The company also provided encouraging revenue guidance for 2021, on the back of growth across board.

Nevertheless, increasing investments on product development amid intense competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent margins at least in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), McKesson (MCK) and First Republic Bank (FRC).

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Oracle (ORCL) Rides on Strong Adoption of Cloud Solutions

Diabetes Arm View Bright for Medtronic (MDT) amid COVID Woes

AMD Rides on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Featured Reports

Strength in Global Data Services Aids Intercontinental (ICE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on the strength in global data services driven by strong pricing and analytics business.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Arm Aids McKesson (MCK), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, solid prospects in the core U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions unit, fueled by market growth, continue to aid McKesson.

Loan Growth Aid First Republic (FRC), Increasing Costs a Woe

Per Zacks analyst, First Republic benefits from rise in loan balances driven by increased loan origination volumes.

Investments Boost ConEd (ED), Poor Financial Ratios Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments aid Consolidated Edison's (ConEd) infrastructural development.

High Shipments Aid Martin Marietta (MLM), Weather Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, Martin Marietta is poised to benefit from higher shipments, strong pricing and cost-management efforts. However, adverse weather conditions pose a concern.

MGM Resorts (MGM) Banks on Sports Betting, Visitation Dismal

Per the Zacks analyst, robust demand for sports betting and iGaming will drive growth. BetMGM is likely to witness 100% revenues growth in 2021.

Expansion Actions Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM), Higher Costs Ail

While the company faces headwind from higher production costs, it will benefit from its expansion actions to boost output and mine efficiency, per the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Global Reach & Balance Sheet Aid Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Affiliated Managers is well poised for growth on successful partnerships and global distribution capability. Its capital deployments are sustainable on a robust balance sheet.

Amkor (AMKR) Rides On Advanced Products and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Amkor Technology will continue to benefit from strength in the advanced product lines and acquisitions.

Antero Midstream (AM) to Gain From Morris Compressor Station

The Zacks analyst expects Antero Midstream's Morris Compressor Station, with enhanced compression capacity, in the Marcellus region to bring incremental cash flows in the coming days.

New Downgrades

Urban Portfolio Weakness, Regulatory Measures Hinder UDR

Per the Zacks analyst, delayed reopenings in UDR's urban and coastal markets are leading to higher concessionary activity and occupancy erosions.

Weakness in Few End Markets, High Costs Ail Sealed Air (SEE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the pandemic induced slowdown in food service industry will hurt Sealed Air's top-line performance.

Stiff Competitive Landscape, Forex Woes Ail NEOGEN (NEOG)

The Zacks analyst is worried about NEOGEN facing fierce competition in the field of food and animal safety. Unfavorable currency movements is an added issue.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Republic Bank (FRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.