Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Abbott & Sanofi

Thursday, August 31, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 15 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Sanofi (SNY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Tech (+47.5% vs. +40.2%) as well as the broader market (+47.5% vs. +18.6% for the S&P 500 index) over the year-to-date period. The company is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings.



Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is delivering better performance at a lower cost due to high bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks. Partnerships with NVIDIA and Microsoft benefits Oracle.



Oracle is partnering with NVIDIA to build the world's largest high-performance computer, an AI computer, with 16,000 GPUs. The company also announced that it is launching a generative AI cloud service for enterprise customers. However, stiff competition is hurting growth.



Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+4.6% vs. +0.5%). The company is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical technologies. Within the EPD business, which is solely based in emerging markets, the Zacks analyst expects Abbott to register a sales CAGR of nearly 5% through fiscal 2025.



Within Core Diagnostics, Abbott is gaining market share following the end of the public health emergency, particularly in the United States and Europe region. Within Diabetes Care, Abbott is scaling up the production of Libre and gaining reimbursement approval in several countries. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions.



However, a steep year-over-year decline in COVID testing-related sales hurt growth. Further, the decision to exit the pediatric nutrition business in China might impede overall growth in the coming period.



Sanofi shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+14.8% vs. +9.5%). The company’s specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with outstanding growth trajectory of Dupixent, which has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi.



Dupixent enjoys strong demand trends across all approved indications and geographies. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data readouts are expected in 2023.



The company has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include the weak performance of diabetes drugs and recent negative pipeline developments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exelon Corporation (EXC), Realty Income Corporation (O) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).



Today's Must Read

Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships



Organic Sales Gain, EPD Business Growth Aid Abbott (ABT)



Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver



Featured Reports

Business Separation & Regulated Investment Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelon's separation from Constellation Energy will allow former to focus on transmission & distribution operations. Its planned $31.3B investment will strengthen operation.

Realty Income (O) to Ride on Solid Tenant Base, Investments

Per the Zacks Analyst, Realty Income is poised to benefit from its focus on service, non-discretionary and low-price retail tenants and accretive investments. However, high interest rates are a woe.

Healthy Backlog, New Orders Aid Dover (DOV) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy backlogs and new order levels will aid Dover's performance in the upcoming quarters. However, elevated costs and supply chain issues will remain headwinds.

Strong Portfolio & Acquisitions to Drive PTC's Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, PTC's performance is being driven by robust demand for its CAD and PLM products. Weak global macroeconomic conditions along with stiff competition remain concerns.

HydroChemPSC Buyout Aids Clean Harbors (CLH) Amid Liquidity Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, the acquisition of HydroChemPSC has generated multiple cross-selling opportunities for Clean Harbors, Low liquidity remains a concern.

Strong Group Protection Aid Lincoln National (LNC) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, a resurging group protection business, courtesy of better underwriting, should aid Lincoln National's results. However, higher costs might hamper margins.

New Upgrades

Strong Leisure Demand & Expansion Efforts Aid Hilton (HLT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilton is benefiting from solid RevPAR growth owing to strong leisure demand and recovery in international inbound travel. Also, focus on expansion efforts bodes well.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paylocity Holding is benefiting from a rising product attach rate and comprehensive product offerings that are helping in expanding its clientele

Backlog Growth & Strategic Initiatives Aid Gibraltar (ROCK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Gibraltar is benefiting from solid backlog levels along with organic growth, improving solar module supply, increased volume and supply-chain optimization initiatives.

New Downgrades

Imperial Oil (IMO) Hurt by High Breakeven Costs

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Imperial Oil's insufficient takeaway capacity and high breakeven costs associated with Canada's oil sands, potentially impacting its profitability

Stiff Competition, Forex Volatility Impairs Catalent (CTLT)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Catalent's operation in a highly competitive market. Unfavorable currency movement is an added issue.

Paramount Global (PARA) Hurt By Dull Media Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish media advertising revenues and declining domestic affiliate revenues are major headwinds for Paramount Global.

