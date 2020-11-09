Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Netflix & Starbucks

Monday, November 9, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA (NVDA), Netflix (NFLX) and Starbucks (SBUX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

NVIDIA shares have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry in the year-to-date period (+147.6% vs. +36.5%), with the trend expected to continue in the post-pandemic period following the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine announcement. In fact, any weakness in the stock on the perceived reduced attractiveness of NVIDIA shares given their status as a work-from-home stock should be used as an opportunity to buy into a quality name.

It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

Shares of Netflix have gained +75% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s rise of +26.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content and an expanding international footprint.

Netflix, in third-quarter 2020, witnessed decline in paid-user addition rate, reflecting lower demand for content. Additionally, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Meanwhile, third-quarter results reflected that Netflix’s low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand is helping it win users in Asia-Pacific, which is a positive for its prospects.

Starbucks shares have gained +19.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Food & Restaurants industry’s rise of +19.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings.

The company anticipates global comparable sales to increase between 18% and 23% in fiscal 2021. Moreover, it anticipates Americas and U.S. comparable store sales to increase in the range of 17% to 22% in fiscal 2021. However, high debt and dismal margin remain concerns.

The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined sharply year over year. The company had lost nearly $1.2 billion in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although comps declined in the quarter, it improved sequentially in fourth-quarter.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Estee Lauder Companies (EL) and Stryker (SYK).

Today's Must Read

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

Digitalization Aids Starbucks (SBUX), Traffic Woes Linger

Featured Reports

AMD Rides on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from the strong adoption of 7 nm-based EYPC and Ryzen processors.

Estee Lauder (EL) Benefits From Robust Skin Care Category

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder (EL) is gaining from solid Skin Care sales for a while now.

Core MedSurg Unit Aids Stryker (SYK), Pricing Pressure Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker continues to gain from solid prospects of its core MedSurg arm. However, pricing pressure continues to remain a woe.

Acquisitions Support Fidelity (FIS) Amid Increasing Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Fidelity's planned buyout of Worldpay will help diversify revenues and expand presence in fast-growing markets.

Uber (UBER) Gains From Delivery Amid Mobility Weakness

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Uber's flourishing delivery business. However, significant weakness in the mobility business due to coronavirus-led woes is a concern.

Restructuring Aids General Electric (GE) Amid Pandemic Woes

Per a Zacks analyst, General Electric (GE) is benefiting from its portfolio restructuring actions that are aimed at focusing on Power, Aviation and Renewable Energy.

Enbridge (ENB) Banks on C$11B Midstream Growth Project

The Zacks analyst believes that Enbridge will generate significant fee-based revenues from the C$11 billion midstream growth project. However, considerable debt exposure is concerning.

New Upgrades

Watts Water (WTS) Benefits From Aggressive Cost Reductions

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water is gaining from aggressive cost reduction actions along with a strong balance sheet to offset COVID-19 induced volume reductions and additional investments.

Nu Skin (NUS) Gains on Solid Sales Leaders, Customer Base

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts to enhance sales leaders and customers have been aiding Nu Skin's revenues. In the third quarter, sales leaders were up 12%, while Nu Skin's customer base increased 28%.

GATX Strong on Balance Sheet Position & Dividend Payouts

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the company's sound liquidity. Efforts to reward its shareholders despite the current economic gloom also bode well.

New Downgrades

Bayer's (BAYRY) Stiff Generic Competition a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, pipeline setbacks, weak global economic outlook, and generic competition remain headwinds for Bayer.

Acceleron (XLRN)'s Dependence on Only Reblozyl a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Reblozyl is the only approved drug for Acceleron and the company is extremely dependent on its success for growth. Pipeline setbacks are a concern as well.

Lower TiO2 Volumes and Prices Hurt Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

According to the Zacks analyst, lower titanium dioxide (TiO2) volumes due to reduced demand amid the pandemic will weigh on the company's top line. Lower TiO2 prices will also hurt its margins.

