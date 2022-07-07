Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, HSBC & 3M Company

Thursday, July 7, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and 3M Co. (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



NVIDIA shares have declined -22.6% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -24.5%. The company’s management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues.

Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern. However, NVIDIA is benefiting from the work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space



HSBC shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+18.6% vs. -9.6%). The company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting from U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus on Asia.

In sync with this, the acquisition of AXA Singapore insurance assets will expand the company's business in the region. Though initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China will continue to support financials, these might lead to a rise in expenses, which will likely hurt HSBC’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Relatively lower interest rates across the globe (despite rate hike expectations) will likely continue to hamper revenues.

3M Co. shares have declined -25.5% year to date versus the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s decline of -22.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that headwinds related to raw material and logistics cost inflation are hurting 3M’s bottom line.

Supply chain woes are affecting production volumes in the electronics and automotive OEM markets. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 26.8% in the past six months. 3M’s high debt levels are also a concern.

However, 3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its portfolio reshaping actions. The company’s acquisition of the technology assets of LeanTec strengthen its ability to deliver a more connected, digital bodyshop solution via its RepairStack Performance Solutions. Strength across its several end-markets, such as, manufacturing, electronic materials, healthcare IT, home improvement, wound care and automotive/mobility are expected to support the top line. 3M’s efforts to reward its shareholders is encouraging.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Restructuring to Aid HSBC Holdings (HSBC), High Costs a Woe



End-Market Strength Aids 3M (MMM) Amid Supply Chain Woes



Petrobras (PBR) Aided by Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Reserves

The Zacks analyst believes that Petrobras' stake in Brazil's huge pre-salt oil reserves puts it in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come.n

Loan Growth Supports PNC Financial (PNC), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, PNC Financial's solid balance sheet position is driven by loan and deposit growth. Yet, rising expenses due to acquisition-related integration costs might limit the bottom line.

Investments boost American Electric (AEP), Weak Solvency Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, American Electric hefty investments offer a stable earnings base and tend to boost its long-term growth potential. However, its weak solvency position remains a concern

Cost Management & High Margin Assets Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's efficient cost management and strong production from its high margins assets will drive performance over the long run.

Old Dominion (ODFL) Rides on Dividends & Buyback, Expenses Ail

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Old Dominion. However, rising operating expenses are concerning as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Pent-up Supply & Demand Aid Live Nation (LYV), Cost High

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation Entertainment is benefiting from pent-up supply & demand. For concerts, it has already sold more than 70 million tickets in 2022. Increase in costs remain a concern.

Strong Retail Sales Aid Walgreens (WBA) Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Walgreens' strong performance across the U.S. retail business through digital and omnichannel growth. Yet, mounting expenses are weighing on the stock's bottom line.

BP to Benefit From Downstream Operations & Lower Debt

Per the Zacks analyst BP's sizable downstream business can protect it during weak crude pricing scenario. Also, falling debt levels reflects a sound financial position.

Post Holdings (POST) Benefits From Prudent Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings is benefiting from its focus on acquisitions. During second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company's top line included $102.1 million in net sales from acquisitions.

Strong Demand in Infrastructure Segment to Aid Lindsay (LNN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lindsay will gain from the momentum in infrastructure segment backed by demand for Road Zipper projects and focus on launching new products with advanced technology.

Soft Product Shipment & Supply Chain Woes to Hurt Dolby (DLB)

Per the Zacks analyst, pandemic induced global supply chain troubles and higher product costs is a major concern for Dolby. Weakness in product shipment is an added concern

Escalating Expenses, High Debts Hurt Encompass Health (EHC)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's rising labor cost continues to exert pressure on the margins. A leveraged balance sheet constantly affects the company's financial flexibility.

Sluggishness in Summer Travel Trends Hurts Expedia (EXPE)

Per the Zacks analyst, weakening momentum in summer travel is hurting Expedia. Further, disruptions in travel industry due to rapidly spreading new variants of COVID 19 and Monkeypox are concerns.

