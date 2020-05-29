Top Stock Reports for Novo Nordisk, IBM & Honeywell

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk (NVO), International Business Machines (IBM) and Honeywell International (HON). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Novo Nordisk’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+37.7% vs. +11.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will impact sales. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 will affect the performance in the upcoming quarters.

Novo Nordisk beats on both first-quarter earnings and sales. Ryzodeg continues to gain traction and Ozempic, a once-weekly GLP-1, is off to a solid start. The label of Ozempic was further expanded by the FDA to include a cardiovascular indication.

Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Tresiba, Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda maintain momentum for the company. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales for the company.

Shares of IBM have lost -6.3% over the past six months against the S&P 500’s fall of -2.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that IBM is benefiting from improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics domains.

Moreover, Red Hat acquisition has helped IBM to enhance containerized software capabilities and strengthen competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. Further, growing clout of Watson Health and growth in Payer, Provider, Imaging and Life Sciences verticals are noteworthy. Also, gains from z15 hold promise.

However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market remains a woe. Notably, adoption of cognitive applications and transaction processing platforms in March was affected by coronavirus outbreak, which is a major concern. For 2020, IBM has withdrawn guidance, citing uncertainty pertaining to coronavirus crisis. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet, adds to the risks.

Honeywell’s shares have lost -10.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s fall of -11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that strength in defense and space businesses as well as solid demand for its warehouse automation products will likely boost Honeywell’s revenues in the quarters ahead.

Also, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve the company’s near-term profitability. Its acquisitions will likely prove beneficial in the quarters ahead. It is committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through share repurchases and dividend payouts.

The company believes that the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn and the volatile oil market will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical issues. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen (AMGN), Lowe's (LOW) and S&P Global (SPGI).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Strong Diabetes Portfolio Boost Novo (NVO) Amid Competition

Solid Adoption of Cloud Solutions Aids IBM Amid High Debt

Intelligrated Unit Drives Honeywell (HON), Weak Demand Ails

Featured Reports

Amgen (AMGN) Key Drugs to Drive Sales Amid Coronavirus Woes

Amgen expects the COVID-related business disruptions to hurt sales in Q2. However, per the Zacks analyst, drugs like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars will drive sales.

Lowe's (LOW) Omnichannel, Pro Customer Strategy to Lift Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Lowe's pro customer strategy, omni-channel efforts and merchandising initiatives may help boost sales.

S&P Global (SPGI) Benefits From Acquisitions Amid Debt Woes

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's acquisition strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Buyouts, Product Suite Amid Debt Woes

The Zacks analyst likes Fiserv's acquisition strategy to widen its client base and enhance its product portfolio.

Amid Share Dilution, Regular Investment Drives Dominion (D)

Per the Zacks analyst Dominion's $26B long-term investment will strengthen its infrastructure and steady return will boost its performance.

Cost Savings to Aid Estee Lauder (EL), Store Closures a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder is set to gain from cost saving plans amid COVID-19 outbreak. However, store closures are likely to dent results in the fourth quarter.

Positive Budget Aid Northrop (NOC) Amid Coronavirus Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, encouraging U.S. defense budget boosts order growth probabilities for Northrop. Yet the continuance of COVID-19 may disrupt its supply chain.

New Upgrades

Murphy USA (MUSA) to Gain from Proximity to Walmart Stores

The Zacks analyst believes that the proximity of Murphy USA's fuel stations to Walmart stores helps in leveraging their strong and consistent traffic.

G-III Apparel's (GIII) DKNY and Donna Karan Brands Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, G-III Apparel's (GIII) DKNY and Donna Karan Brands have been performing well and driving results. These brands registered sales growth of nearly 25% in fiscal 2020.

Sohu.com (SOHU) Benefits From Sogou & Online Game Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Sohu's top-line growth is benefiting from robust performance of online game business.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Concentration Risk Hurts PNC Financial (PNC)

Per Zacks analyst, technology and business infrastructure investments keep PNC Financial's costs high. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans, depicting lack of diversification, is a concern.

Rising Expenses, Strained Reveneus Ail HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising costs over the past many years continue to weigh on the margins. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries.

Weak End Markets & High Costs to Hurt WestRock (WRK)

The Zacks analyst remains concerned that WestRock's results will bear the brunt of higher recycled fiber costs and weak demand in some of its markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

