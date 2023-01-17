Top Stock Reports for NIKE, Novartis & Wells Fargo

Tuesday, January 17, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NIKE, Inc. (NKE), Novartis AG (NVS) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of NIKE have held up a lot better in lsat year's tough market; down -13.4% vs. down -26% for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index's -15.7% decline. A steadily growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and the China reopening are some of the key positives in the Nike story.

These big-picture positives notwithstanding, the Zacks analyst flagged margin pressures due to higher costs and bigger markdowns. The company provided a bleak view for fiscal 2023 and second-quarter driven by expectations of higher markdowns during the holiday season and slowed demand for NIKE's brands, including Jordan and Converse, due to reduced discretionary spending.

The Zacks analyst believes that the gross margin headwinds and the weakness in Greater China to continue hurting NIKE results in the quarters ahead.



However, NKE’s robust surprise trend continued in fiscal first quarter with earnings and sales surpassing estimates for the ninth and fourth straight quarter, respectively.



(You can read the full research report on NIKE here >>>)



Shares of Novartis have gained +0.6% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +14.6%. Th company has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio, and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance.

The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent, and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance further. The pipeline progress is also impressive and the company has some promising candidates. Management’s focus on cost savings should boost the bottom line as well.

Management recently decided to spin off its generics business Sandoz into a separate company to focus on its core pharma business. However, generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (-23.8% vs. -20.8%). The company is facing dismal non-interest income, higher provisions and weakness in the mortgage business which were the major undermining factors. Also, the rise in non-interest expenses acted as a headwind.



Wells Fargo is focused on maintaining its financial position despite several legal tensions. Also, it is likely to face challenges in improving revenues due to macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns.



Nevertheless, the company is working on its strategic initiatives, which will likely help regain the confidence of its clients and shareholders. Improving loan demand, rise in interest rates and manageable expense levels are encouraging.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Improved Traffic & Digital Trends Aid NIKE (NKE) Direct



Cosentyx, Entresto Fuel Novartis (NVS) Amid Competition



Wells Fargo (WFC) Aids from Good Loan demand, Lower Expenses



Featured Reports

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Broadcom is riding on robust demand for networking solutions. Strong adoption of next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions is driving top-line growth.

Dividends & Buyback Aid United Parcel (UPS), Expenses Ail

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by United Parcel. Rising operating expenses due to high fuel costs are concerning as they are likely to weigh on the bottom line.

Beyond Beer Expansion to Drive AB InBev's (BUD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, AB InBev is focused on expanding its Beyond Beer portfolio, which has been aiding the top line. Its Beyond Beer portfolio contributed more than $400 million to revenues in Q3.

Order Flow Aids General Dynamics (GD) Amid Supply Challenges

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid order flow for its products bolsters General Dynamics' revenue growth prospects. Yet Russia-Ukraine conflict led supply chain challenges may hurt its growth

TC Energy's (TRP) C$28B Growth Projects to Boost Earnings

The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's C$28 billion of growth projects should support its earnings and dividend payouts but is worried over the massive debt of C$40.9 billion.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on the strength of retirement and long-term savings business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the United States.

National Vision (EYE) Store Growth Solid Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with National Vision's third-quarter results benefiting from new store openings in America's Best and Eyeglass World brands. Yet, Stiff rivalry remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Higher Rates, Robust AUM Balance Support BNY Mellon (BK)

Per the Zacks analyst, global footprint, rising interest rates, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, digitizing operations and strong balance sheet will keep aiding BNY Mellon's financials.

Robust Life Science Business to Benefit Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Ingersoll Rand's food, life science and clean energy businesses will lend momentum to it. The company's measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

Cambium (CMBM) Rides on Proprietary Cloud-Based Software

Per the Zacks analyst, Cambium is poised to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp-up, likely helping it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency.

New Downgrades

Supply Chain & Cost Woes Weigh on General Electric (GE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about supply chain disruptions and cost-inflation impacting deliveries and hurting the company's operations.

Inflationary Pressures Hurt Papa John's (PZZA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Papa John's operations are likely to be affected by commodity inflation and a tight labor market. Also, pandemic induced supply chain disruptions remains a concern.

MasTec (MTZ) Ails From Project Delays, Inflationary Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec is witnessing project delays, especially in the MVP pipeline, inflationary pressures and labor shortages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.