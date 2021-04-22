Top Stock Reports for Netflix, Medtronic & Stryker

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NFLX (NFLX), Medtronic (MDT), and Stryker (SYK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry in the last one-year period (+18.3% vs. +51.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that weak content slate and delayed production due to the coronavirus led disruptions is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. However, Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is also a concern.

Nevertheless, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Medtronic’s shares have gained +16.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +11.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups within the company have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across different groups and regions.

While Medtronic’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings were ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues came in line with the same. Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, Neuromodulation and Diabetes Group registered year-over-year growth on an organic basis.

However, performance of the rest of the business segments deteriorated. The company’s performance was primarily impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic during December and January. Additionally, escalating costs and expenses put pressure on its margins.

Shares of Stryker have gained +10.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +4.8%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a woe.

Meanwhile, the company’s commitment to continued advancement of its new product pipelines is a major positive. Additionally, the management believes that Stryker will capitalize on the broader resumption of deferrable surgeries.

Stryker exited fourth-quarter 2020 on a mixed note. However, the company witnessed strong performances across different segments. Growth in international sales is another positive. Further, expansion in operating margin in the reported quarter buoys optimism.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IBM (IBM), Sysco (SYY) and EOG Resources (EOG).

Robust Uptake of Cloud Solutions Aids IBM Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, strong uptake of IBM's cloud, blockchain and security, and digital transformation offerings augurs well.

Sysco's (SYY) Transformation Plans Aid, Cost-Inflation Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Sysco is seeing cost inflation in the U.S. Foodservice segment, though its transformation initiative like efforts to enhance digital orientation is yielding results.

EOG Resources (EOG) Resources Banks on Oil-Rich Eagle Ford

Huge inventory of undrilled premium drilling locations in Eagle Ford shale play and Delaware Basin brightens EOG Resources' production outlook, per the Zacks analyst.

Auto, Homeowners Business Aids Travelers (TRV) Amid High Cat Loss

Per the Zacks analyst, consistent progress and strong market of the auto and homeowners business have driven revenues.

Marathon (MPC) to Gain from Speedway Sale Amid Weak Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's sale of Speedway business will bring in much-needed cash but is worried about low demands for oil products.

Restructuring Efforts Aid Ameriprise (AMP), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's well-diversified portfolio, and its restructuring and streamlining efforts will aid revenues.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Rides on Robust E-Commerce Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Williams-Sonoma is benefiting from the continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel as well as optimization of supply chain.

New Award Wins, End-Market Diversification Aids Jabil (JBL)

According to the Zacks analyst, Jabil's top-line growth is benefiting from new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud, and 5G. End-market diversification is also a key catalyst.

ImmunoGen's (IMGN) Progress with Lead Candidate is Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, ImmunoGen is progressing well with the development of its lead pipeline candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine.

Cost Cuts, Higher Demand to Aid Century Aluminum (CENX)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's actions to reduce operating costs will support its margins. It will also benefit from higher global demand for aluminum on strong manufacturing activities.

Soft Margins Remain a Worry for AB InBev's (BUD) Bottom Line

Per the Zacks analyst, higher COGS and SG&A costs have been hurting AB InBev's (BUD) margins. Adverse channel & packaging mix, and currency & commodity woes are likely to hurt EBITDA margin in 2021.

Recent Pipeline Setbacks Weighs Heavily on Ultragenyx (RARE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ultragenyx has faced several pipeline setbacks in 2020 which does not bode well. Such setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital.

Low Volumes, Regulations Ail Plains All American (PAA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plains All American's (PAA) results are likely to be impacted by low volumes in its pipelines. Also, adherence to stringent regulations could increase costs and weigh on margins.

