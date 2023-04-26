Top Stock Reports for Mondelez International, Occidental Petroleum & Marriott International

Wednesday, April 26, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Mondelez International’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+15.9% vs. +3.2%). The company has been gaining from strength in emerging markets and its core chocolate and biscuit categories. It has also focused on strengthening areas with higher growth potential via prudent buyouts (like Clif Bar and Ricolino) and divestitures (like the developed market gum business).



These upsides, together with pricing actions, fueled fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Driven by the solid results and continued momentum in the snacks business, management issued an impressive view for 2023.



However, Mondelez is battling challenges related to global cost inflation, energy prices, recession-related concerns in Europe and supply-chain uncertainty. It expects double-digit inflation in 2023.



(You can read the full research report on Mondelez International here >>>)



Shares of Occidental Petroleum have gained +11.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry’s gain of +11.9%. The company continues to increase production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower its debt through proceeds from non-core asset sales.



The acquisition of Anadarko, infrastructure investments, cost management, strength in international operations, low-cost domestic operations and its Permian Basin exposure continue to boost performance. However, volatile commodity prices can reduce margins as Occidental Petroleum remains exposed to market prices of commodities.



Occidental has been lowering its debt, but it is still high and inflationary pressures are expected to increase project costs. Occidental faces the risk of project completion due to delays in drilling and approvals.



(You can read the full research report on Occidental Petroleum here >>>)



Shares of Marriott International have gained +11.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s gain of +13.8%. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program.



Marriott is gaining from reopening international borders and leniency in travel restrictions resulting in robust leisure demand along with business and cross-border travel improvements.



The company is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Yet, persisting coronavirus-related woes, especially in Greater China, hurt growth.



(You can read the full research report on Marriott International here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Mondelez (MDLZ) Organic Sales Gain on Solid Pricing Actions



Cost Management, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)



Marriott (MAR) Gains From Pent Up Demand & Expansion Plans



Featured Reports

Portfolio Strength, Digital Revenues Steers Take-Two (TTWO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Take-Two's digital revenues is driven by solid demand for NBA, Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto portfolio of games.

Acquisitions to Aid Heico (HEI), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, disciplined acquisition strategy has been driving Heico's overall performance. However, supply chain disruptions have been impacting the company's material prices

Brown & Brown (BRO) Rides on Solid Organic, Inorganic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's mergers and acquisitions and increasing revenues, commission and fees drive its overall growth.

NetApp (NTAP) Benefits from Product Portfolio & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, NetApp's performance is gaining from strong demand for its solutions and synergies from acquisitions. However, weak IT spending environment remains a major headwind.

APA Corporation (APA) to Gain from Suriname Portfolio

The Zacks analyst believes that APA's significant drilling success in Suriname points to significant cash flow potential but is worried about the oil explorer's high debt burden.

Masimo (MASI) Rides on Product Launches Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Masimo's robust portfolio, where a series of products are lined up for launch, despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

FDA Nod to Reata's (RETA) Rare Disease Drug Fuels Growth

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the FDA's recent approval to Reata Pharmaceuticals' Skyclarys for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia. The drug is the first to be approved in this indication.

New Upgrades

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Salesforce is benefiting from ongoing digital transformations and adoption of its cloud services. Moreover, strategic acquisitions like Slack and Tableau are positive.

PPG Industries (PPG) Gains on Cost Reduction & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, cost savings from restructuring actions will support the company's margins. Acquisitions including Tikkurila, Worwag and Cetelon will also contribute to its sales.

Acquisitions and Expansion Moves Aid Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions will expand the company's product portfolio and shipping capabilities. Expansion actions should also add to its capacity and boost profitability.

New Downgrades

Investment and Restructuring Costs Hurt ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Per the Zacks Analyst, escalation in costs due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is a barrier to ManpowerGroup's bottom-line growth.

High Inventory & Currency Woes Ails Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Spectrum Brands has been reeling under higher inventory along with currency woes and dismal demand. The company expects flat sales year over year in fiscal 2023.

Rising Expenses, Concentration Risk Hurts Fifth Third (FITB)

Per the Zacks analyst, consistently rising expenses on accounts of investments in technology impacts Fifth Third's financials. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.