Top Stock Reports for Micron Technology, Anheuser-Busch & Duke Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Micron Technology shares were in line with the Zacks Semiconductor Memory industry over the year-to-date period (+28.7% vs. +28.7%). The company is benefiting from improved market conditions, robust sales executions and strong growth across multiple business units.



The positive impact of inventory improvement in the data center, as well as stabilization in other markets, such as automotive, industrial and others, are contributing to top-line growth. It anticipates the pricing of DRAM and NAND chips will keep increasing next year, thereby improving its revenues.



The pricing benefits will primarily be driven by rising AI servers, causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM and NAND supply. Also, 5G adoption in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage. However, the United States and China’s tit-for-tat trade war is a major threat to the company.



Shares of Anheuser-Busch have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past six months (+1.0% vs. -7.5%). The company benefits from strong consumer demand for its brands, pricing actions, ongoing premiumization, and other revenue management initiatives.



BUD’s relentless execution, investment in brands and accelerated digital transformation aided organic sales growth in fourth-quarter 2023. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. For 2024, AB InBev expects EBITDA growth 4-8%, in line with its medium-term outlook.



However, the company continues to witness elevated costs stemming from commodity cost inflation and investments to support long-term growth, which are weighing on EBITDA margin. Also, SG&A expenses rose 4.3% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.



Duke Energy shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (+13.0% vs. +6.6%). The company remains a premier utility service provider that focuses on expanding its scale of operations and implementing modern technologies at its facilities.



During the 2024-2028 period, the company plans to investment $73.4 billion to strengthen its grid and expand its renewable energy portfolio. This should boost its load growth. As of Dec 31, 2023, Duke Energy reduced carbon emission by 48% from 2005 levels.



However, the company holds a weak solvency position. Duke Energy’s unfavorable financial ratios further make one skeptical about its financial position. Its EV/Sales ratio came in higher than the industry level. Over the long term, the continued adoption of more efficient housing might have a negative impact on average usage per residential customer.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and STERIS plc (STE).



Supply Stabilization, Higher AI Spending to Aid Micron (MU)



Global Brands Strength Drive AB InBev's (BUD) Organic Sales



Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Poor Financials May Hurt



Enterprise (EPD) Gains on Long-term Contracts With Shippers

Enterprise is well positioned to generate steady cashflow from long-term pipeline contracts with shippers. Yet, its significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Solid Automotive Market Aids ON Semiconductor (ON) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, onsemi is benefiting from solid momentum across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets.

Strong Healthcare Business Aids Steris (STE) Amid FX Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, strong healthcare and pharmaceutical segments are likely to boost Steris' overall business despite currency fluctuations and competitive landscape.

Yum China (YUMC) Banks on Solid Comps Growth Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum China is benefiting from solid comps on the back of its affordable menu offerings, strategic investments and focus on menu innovation. Yet, high costs hurt prospects.

Solid Budget to Boost Teledyne (TDY), High Fuel Price Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, increased U.S. defense budget boost growth prospects for Teledyne. However, rising fuel price might lead to lower jet orders thereby adversely impacting the company.

Guidewire (GWRE) Benefits From Solid Momentum in Cloud Business

Per the Zacks Analyst, Guidewire's performance is gaining from solid momentum in cloud business. Also, solid revenue growth across subscription and support business segment is a tailwind.

Trinity (TRN) Rides on Segmental Strength Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, robust performances of the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and Rail Products Group segments are aiding Trinity (TRN). High debt might weigh on its bottom line.

PACCAR (PCAR) Rides on Robust Deliveries & Strong Financials

Strong order intake from PACCAR's top brands (Kenworth, Peterbilt, DAF), a solid balance sheet and a consistent dividend track record fuel the Zacks analyst's optimism on the stock.

Product Diversification, Rate Hike Aid Arch Capital (ACGL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Capital is set to grow on rate increases and growth in existing accounts. Global operations and compelling product portfolio provide diversification and earnings stability.

Strategic Plans & Inorganic Moves Aid Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, favorable pricing initiatives, new product innovation and accretive acquisitions are aiding Owens Corning. Also, solid contributions from the Roofing segment bode well.

Low Order Levels & High Input Costs to Hurt Manitowoc

The Zacks Analyst is concerned that the ongoing downtrend in order levels as well as elevated input costs will hurt Manitowoc's results.

Evercore (EVR) Hurt by Rise in Expenses and Lower Revenues

Per the Zacks analysts, Evercore faces challenges due to a rise in expenses and lower revenues in Investment Management. Additionally, tough competition leads to pricing and competitive pressures.

Rate Headwinds & High Debt Levels Impede Navient (NAVI)

Per the Zacks analyst, a high interest-rate environment is likely to lower Navient's floor income, affecting its margins. With limited liquidity, its capital deployment plans seem unsustainable.

