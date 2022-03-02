Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Wells Fargo & United Parcel Service

Wednesday, March 2, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past six month period (+1.3% vs. -21.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s profit levels are rising thanks to increasing consumer spending. This enabled the company to report strong fourth-quarter results.

Numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the use of electronic payments with much greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions. The situation provides an opportunity for Mastercard's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



The company is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position enables the company to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital. However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+33.4% vs. +4.4%). The company's surprise history is impressive, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The Zacks analyst believes that the growing deposit balance, driven by encouraging economic trends, strengthens the company's liquidity position.



Given its robust capital position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Improving credit quality poses a tailwind. Yet, loss of revenues from portfolio sales remains concerning. Nonetheless, progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings. This is expected to aid Well Fargo's bottom line continuously.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Shares of United Parcel Service have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+28.2% vs. +6.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that like the first three quarters of 2021, upbeat demand for e-commerce-related package deliveries aided UPS' fourth-quarter 2021 results.



UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders is also commendable. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, UPS' board approved a 49% quarterly dividend increase to $1.52 per share (annualized: $6.08), in February. In 2021, UPS paid out dividends worth $3.4 billion. UPS is also active on the buyback front. Robust free cash-flow generation by the company ($10.9 billion in 2021, more than double the 2020 actuals) supports its shareholder-friendly activities.



However, high operating costs (up 9.7% in 2021) are hurting the bottom line. With oil price moving north, fuel costs (up 48.9% in 2021) are escalating and flaring up total costs.



(You can read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc. (INTU), Medtronic plc (MDT) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>





Today's Must Read

Accretive Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)



Rising Deposits and Cost Management to Aid Wells Fargo (WFC)



E-commerce, Dividends & Buybacks Lift UPS Despite Cost Woes



Featured Reports

Medtronic (MDT) Gains in Market Share Amid COVID Cases Surge

The Zacks analyst is impressed that despite the COVID-induced staffing problem, Medtronic is reporting market share gains across major businesses like cardiac rhythm, surgical innovations and spine.

Investment on Infrastructure & Clean Assets Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource's planned $40B investment to strengthen its natural gas and electric infrastructure and add more clean assets in generation portfolio will drive its operation

EOG Resources (EOG) Banks on Oil-Rich Delaware & Eagle Ford

With a huge inventory of premium drilling oil wells in prolific Delaware & Eagle Ford plays, EOG Resources' production outlook looks bright. But, rising exploration costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Order Growth Aids General Dynamics (GD), Poor Deliveries Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, solid order flow for its products bolsters General Dynamics' revenue growth prospects. Yet poor deliveries from its Aerospace segment, led by COVID-19, might hurt the stock.

Cogent (CCOI) Rides on Accretive User Base, Pricing Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Cogent is well-poised to benefit from cost-effective operations backed by efficient network expansion, accretive customer connections and pricing flexibility.

Prudential (PRU) Set to Grow on Expanding Retirement Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Prudential is set to grow on leading position in universal, term and variable life insurance, expanding Retirement business and global presence. High costs remain a concern.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum across construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses is contributing well to WESCO's Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment.

New Upgrades

Electrical & Electronic Solutions Strength Aids WESCO (WCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum across construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses is contributing well to WESCO's Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment.

Signet's (SIG) Omni-Channel Initiatives to Drive Growth

Per Zacks analyst, Signet is integrating physical stores with advanced virtual experience to fuel sales. Its Inspiring Brilliance plan that focuses on expanding banners and digital commerce bodes well

Strong Demand, Price Hikes Aid Packaging Corporation (PKG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Packaging Corp will gain on robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for packaging of food, beverages and medicines as well as its pricing actions.

New Downgrades

Lower Replacement Equipment Sales Hurt Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness has been negatively impacted by lower replacement equipment sales owing to the pandemic. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels remains a concern.

Rising Expenses, Growing Competition Ail MercadoLibre (MELI)

Per the Zacks analyst, MercadoLibre is hurt by rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts. Also, intensifying e-commerce competition poses risk.

Agios' Overdependence on Pyrukynd a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Agios is highly dependent on the successful commercialisation of its sole marketed drug, Pyrukynd, which is worrisome. The drug recently received FDA approval in PK deficiency.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.