Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, TotalEnergies & ConocoPhillips

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and ConocoPhillips (COP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Mastercard's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+34.9% vs. +22.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s numerous acquisitions have helped drive revenue and ensure entry into new markets. Steady cash-generating abilities and a strong capital positionhave helped it to pursue these acquisitions and declare dividend.

However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues.

TotalEnergies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+28.7% vs. +15.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to benefit from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to rapidly growing hydrocarbon-producing regions. It has low exposure to mature assets and is steadily expanding its renewable position.

Yet, the company’s production has been impacted by security-related production cuts in some regions, like Russia. The company remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Integrated – United States industry over the past six months (+19.2% vs. +15.1%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company has decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. Also, the company is better positioned to rely on its strong balance sheet to withstand any adverse business scenario.

However, due to the inflationary market, the company’s overall operating and production expenses continue to increase, hurting the bottom line. ConocoPhillips’ core activities of exploration and production are also exposed to extreme volatility in oil and gas prices.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) and Hess Corp. (HES).

Exelixis' (EXEL) Cabometyx Strong Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, lead drug Cabometyx maintains momentum with continued label expansions and the pipeline development is encouraging. However, competition is stiff.

Technological Prowess Aids Rollins (ROL), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Rollins' real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage. Rising expenses remain a concern.

HP (HPQ) Hurt by Declining Consumer & Educational PC Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, declining demand for consumer and educational personal computers are hurting HP's Personal Systems segment sales.

A Solid Kidney Care Arm Aids DaVita (DVA) in Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's strength in its major revenue-generating segment, DaVita Kidney Care, despite its operation in a highly stiff competitive space.

Edmunds Buyout Aids CarMax (KMX) Amid Debt Woes

The Edmunds acquisition has strengthened CarMax's position in the used auto market and boosted its digital capabilities, but the elevated leverage of 76% raises concern, per the Zacks analyst.

Pre-Salt Reserves Help Petrobras (PBR), Debt Mountain Hurts

The Zacks analyst believes Petrobras' stakes in Brazil's lucrative pre-salt oil reservoirs should improve its earnings outlook, but is concerned about the company's massive $42.8 billion debt load.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Traction, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst,, Qualcomm is poised to benefit from solid 5G traction and diversified revenue stream as it aims for a seamless transition to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge.

Post Holdings (POST) Gains from Post Consumer Brands Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings is gaining from strength in the Post Consumer Brands segment. In third quarter, segment sales rose 51.6% to $871.3 million, including gains from pet food category.

Personal & Commercial business lines Aid Progressive (PGR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Progressive is set to grow on solid Agency, Direct and Property businesses of Personal Auto and Commercial Auto segments, which will drive improvement in net premiums.

Buyouts, High Rates, Modest Loan Demand Aid JPMorgan (JPM)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions, initiatives to expand the branch network in new markets, global expansion efforts, high rates and decent loan demand will aid JPMorgan's financials.

Weaker Prices, High Debt Ail Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Per the Zacks analyst, weaker year-over-year selling prices will weigh on Cleveland-Cliffs' margins. The company's high debt level also limits its financial flexibility.

Weakness In Cybersecurity & IoT Units Ails BlackBerry (BB)

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in the Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses is weighing down on the company's performance. Stiff competition and weak macro conditions are concerning.

Persistently Rising Expenses to Hurt SEI Investments (SEIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising costs due to technological upgrades will likely hurt SEI Investments' profits. The company's increased exposure to fee-based revenues might hamper growth.

