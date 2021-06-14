Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Netflix & QUALCOMM

Monday, June 14, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard (MA), Netflix (NFLX), and QUALCOMM (QCOM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year-to-date period (+2.6% vs. +1.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has benefited from several acquisitions that it executed. This has also helped it expand its addressable markets, drive new revenue streams and strengthen core product solutions.

The pandemic has accelerated the use of electronic forms of payment and has also led to greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions. This provides an opportunity for the company’s business to expedite the shift to digital forms of payment. However, steep costs might stress its margins. Its cross-border volumes will also remain suppressed due to COVID-led restrictions on travel and entertainment.

Netflix’s shares have lost -6% over the last six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +10.5%. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Netflix is dominating the streaming space, on the back of heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Also, the launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific. However, weak content slate and delayed production due to the pandemic is expected to hurt Netflix’s prospects in the second quarter of 2021. Further, rising competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+ and Peacock is a major headwind.

Shares of QUALCOMM have gained +4.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues.

With more than 700 5G designs, it is well positioned to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. Also, the $1.4 billion NUVIA buyout is likely to boost Qualcomm’s position in the global 5G chipset arena. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers remains a concern. Its margins have also declined due to high research and development expenses.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target (TGT), Uber Technologies (UBER) and Altria Group (MO).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

5G Chipset Resiliency Aids Qualcomm (QCOM) Amid High Costs

Featured Reports

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel & Store Expansion to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities and expanding same-day delivery options are likely to fuel top-line growth.

Delivery Business Aids UBER Amid Mobility Weakness

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the continued growth in Uber's Delivery business.

Altria (MO) Gains on Robust Pricing, Cigarette Volumes Soft

Per the Zacks analyst, strong pricing has been a major upside for Altria, which aided adjusted operating companies income in first quarter.

Strong Product Portfolio Aids Fidelity (FIS) Amid Cost Woes

Per Zacks analyst, attractive core business and rising investments in innovative products are likely to aid Fidelity's financials.

Enbridge (ENB) Banks on C$17B Secured Midstream Projects

From 2021 to 2023, Enbridge expects C$17 billion in secured midstream projects to be executed, however, significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Procedure Gain Aids Boston Scientific (BSX) amid COVID Chaos

The Zacks analyst is relieved by Boston Scientific's strong procedure recovery and market share gains across most of its businesses and regions.

Eylea, Dupixent Fuel Regeneron (REGN), Competition Worrisome

Per the Zacks analyst, label expansions of drugs like Eylea and Dupixent and uptake of Libtayo fuels Regeneron. However, competition for Eylea is a concern.

New Upgrades

Favorable Demand, Acquisitions Aid International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst expects International Paper to gain from elevated packaging demand as well as focus on strategic acquisitions to strengthen its packaging business.

Solid Demand for E-Commerce Services Aids Overstock.com (OSTK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Overstock.com is benefiting from solid adoption of e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines.

Solid Loans, Restructuring Supports Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilltop Holdings is poised for growth given the continued decent rise in loans. Its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are impressive.

New Downgrades

Campbell Soup's (CPB) Margins Troubled by Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, Campbell Soup is troubled by cost inflation, such as freight, as well as other transitionary costs related to COVID-19.

Sole Dependence on Nurtec Raise Concern for Biohaven (BHVN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Biohaven's near-term prospects depend on successful commercialization of Nurtec. Any setback to the drug's demand or European approval will hamper the company's progress.

Weak Hardware Sales, Short Contracts Hurts FireEye (FEYE)

Per the Zacks analyst, shorter-length contracts and weakness in hardware sales are likely to adversely impact FireEye's top-line performance in the near term.

