Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, Cisco & PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Mastercard shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past three-month period (+1.7% vs. +0.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s profit levels are rising thanks to increasing consumer spending. Numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams.

The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the use of electronic payments with much greater adoption of digital and contactless solutions. The situation provides an opportunity for Mastercard's business to expedite its shift to digital mode.



The company is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows the firm to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital. However, steep operating expenses might stress margins. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues.



Cisco shares have declined -23.0% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s decline of -23.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is suffering from the disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and COVID related lockdowns in China. The lockdowns resulted in severe shortage of components that hurt Cisco’s ability to ship products to customers.

Management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the rest of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.



Nevertheless, Cisco’s performance is expected to benefit from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. It is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul.



PayPal shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-48.8% vs. -46.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Further, sluggishness in international market is a concern. Foreign exchange headwinds remain risks.



Nonetheless, the company’s second quarter results were driven by strong growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Strengthening customer engagement was a positive. Also, strong performance by Venmo contributed well to the TPV growth. We believe growing transaction revenues are likely to continue driving the top-line growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN).



Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid Eversource (ES)

Per the Zacks analyst, Eversource's investment of $18.1 billion within 2022-2026 time period will boost clean electricity generation, fortify its infrastructure and increase reliability of its service

EOG Resources (EOG) Banks on Premium Oil & Gas Wells

EOG Resources estimates roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium oil & gas wells, brightening the production outlook. However, rising lease and well expenses concern the Zacks analyst.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up, Non-CF Pipeline Solid

Vertex's cystic franchise (CF) sales are rising driven by Trikafta. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the rapid progress of its non-CF pipeline with data from multiple programs presented in 2022

Technology, Loans Support ICICI Bank (IBN), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, ICICI Bank's efforts to digitize operations, rising rates and steady loan and deposit growth will aid profitability. Yet, weak credit quality and higher costs are key concerns.

Rebound in Routine Testing Aids Bio-Rad (BIO) Amid Low Sales

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the ongoing recovery in routine testing that drove the currency-neutral growth in Bio-Rad's Diagnostics group. Yet, declining Life Sciences sales raises concerns.

Pricing Actions Aid Fortune Brands (FBHS) Amid Cost Woes

Despite adversities from inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions, the Zacks analyst is encouraged by pricing actions and cost-control measures driving the company's top line.

Eni (E) to Benefit From Discoveries at Meleiha Concession

The Zacks analyst believes that Eni's discoveries in the Meleiha concession of Egypt's Western Desert will strengthen its footprint in the region and boost organic growth as well as cash flow.

World Wrestling (WWE) New Content Creation to Lift Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst World Wrestling's focus on content creation, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of content across digital and DTC platforms bodes well.

SkyWest (SKYW) Benefits From Improving Air-Travel Demand

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers.

Cadence (CDNS) to Benefit From Strong Portfolio & Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is being driven by demand for the company's diversified product portfolio. New products and synergies from buyouts are expected to sustain growth momentum.

Stiff Competition for Tepezza Weighs Heavily on Horizon (HZNP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Horizon's portfolio of marketed drugs faces intense competition from other healthcare companies. Also, the recent regulatory setback for Tepezza is an overhang for the company.

Cat Loss, Rising Expenses Hurt Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cincinnati Financial's exposure to catastrophe induces volatility in its underwriting profitability while increasing expenses weighing on margin expansion are concern.

High Labor Costs Hurt Likely to Hurt Brinker's (EAT) Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker's margin in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage as well as labor costs.

