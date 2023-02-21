Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Elevance Health & Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Tuesday, February 21, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six months (+22.0% vs. +7.8%). The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 results show impacts of higher rates, decent loan demand and a rise in expenses and provisions. Opening new branches, strategic buyouts and global expansion will keep driving financials. Higher rates and a steady loan demand will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst estimates for NII (managed) show a CAGR of 6.2% by 2025. Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging. We expect non-interest income (managed) to be relatively stable this year.



Steadily rising costs is a major woe, and we expect the same to rise 5.8% in 2023. Given the possibility of an economic slowdown, provisions are likely to keep rising, with we projecting the same to jump 53.1% in 2023.



Elevance Health shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Services industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. -18.4%). The company’s improving top line can be attributed to premium rate increases and higher memberships. Acquisitions, collaborations and product expansions have enabled the company to strengthen its business portfolio.



Its well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses, coupled with several contract wins, are expected to drive its membership going ahead. Growing premiums, stemming from rate increases are aiding the company's results. Elevance Health utilizes excess capital to boost shareholder value.



However, the company's escalating expenses continue to put pressure on margins. Its declining cash flows are also concerning. ELV's balance sheet with a massive debt of more than $22.3 billion can affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+27.6% vs. -6.7%). The company’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow, driven by its triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher.



Vertex reported double-digit revenue growth over the last several years. Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas, which are progressing rapidly with multiple clinical milestones in 2023. Multiple late-stage projects have established proof of concept.



Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Vertex’s non-CF programs carry significant risk, which is a concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corporation (SONY), General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and AMETEK, Inc. (AME).



Today's Must Read

Higher Rates, Buyouts Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Fee Income a Woe



Elevance's (ELV) Strategic Buyouts & Product Expansion Aid



Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up, Non-CF Pipeline Solid



Featured Reports

General Mills (GIS) Gains From Focus on Accelerate Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is gaining from its Accelerate strategy, as part of which it is competing efficiently via brand building, investing in saving initiatives and reshaping portfolio.

AMETEK (AME) Rides on Acquisition Benefits & Organic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Magnetrol International and Crank Software buyouts are aiding AMETEK's Electronic Instruments unit. Strong organic growth is also driving its top-line growth.

Verisk (VRSK) to Gain From Opta Buyout, Low Liquidity Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, the Opta acquisition is expected to expand Verisk's footprint in the Canadian market. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Paycom Software (PAYC) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paycom Software is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, that are helping it win new customers.

Quest Diagnostics' (DGX) Base Business Up Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Quest Diagnostics' ramping up investments to accelerate growth in the base business. Yet, stiff rivalry remains a concern.

Motion Technologies Segment Benefits ITT, High Costs Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, ITT will benefit from strength in Motion Technologies segment, led by robust friction OE and rail end markets. The company's high operating costs remain concerning.

Exelixis' (EXEL) Cabometyx Strong Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, lead drug Cabometyx maintains momentum with continued label expansions and the pipeline development is encouraging. However, competition is stiff.

New Upgrades

SONY Benefits From Improving Music & G&NS Segment Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is gaining from strong performance of its Music and G&NS segments. Also, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bodes well.

Acquisitions and Expansion Moves Aid Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions will expand the company's product portfolio and shipping capabilities. Expansion actions should also add to its capacity and boost profitability.

Sunoco (SUN) to Gain From Rising Motor Fuel Sale Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, Sunoco is cashing in on higher motor fuel sale volume, which is being distributed to convenience stores. This will get translated into increased distributable cash flows.

New Downgrades

Range Resources (RRC) Hurt by Debt Load and Rising Costs

The Zacks analyst is concerned since Range Resources has significant exposure to debt capital. Also, rising costs and expenses are hurting its bottom line.

Increased Cat Loss & Elevated Debt Level Hurt Allstate (ALL)

Per the Zacks analyst, exposure to catastrophic events continues to dent underwriting profitability. Rising debts remain a concern as it leads to escalated interest expenses.

Inflationary Pressures Hurt Cracker Barrel's (CBRL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Cracker Barre's operations are likely to be affected by commodity and wage inflation and supply chain challenges. Also, decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

