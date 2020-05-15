Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, AbbVie & Royal Dutch Shell

Friday, May 15, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), AbbVie (ABBV) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (-22% vs. -30.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisition of InstaMed, new branch openings and focus on credit card business will continue aiding its financials.

The bank surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by a huge reserve build, which was done to combat coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. Also, the Fed’s accommodative policy and near-zero interest rates are expected to hurt the bank’s interest income and margins.

Further, coronavirus-induced concerns will likely continue to hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth will likely be muted in the near term. Challenges in expanding mortgage operations and significant dependence on capital market revenues will hurt fee income growth to an extent.

Shares of AbbVie have gained +1.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +4.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret’s sales is a concern.

AbbVie beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. However, it expects the COVID-19 crisis to hurt its business in Q2. Nonetheless, AbbVie’s key drug, Humira continues to see strong demand trends in the United States. AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta.

It has an impressive late-stage pipeline. It gained approvals for two new drugs with significant potential, Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq, in 2019. Both are off to a strong start. Allergan’s acquisition should diversify AbbVie’s revenue base and accelerate its non-Humira business.

Royal Dutch Shell’s shares have lost -39.9% over the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s fall of -33.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's position as a key supplier of LNG should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

Royal Dutch Shell’s Q1 earnings beat was overshadowed by its historic dividend cut. While Europe's largest oil company surpassed profit expectations on higher LNG sales volumes, the commodity price collapse forced the supermajor to trim its payout for the first time since World War II.

Shell is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. But there are worries over the company’s drop in upstream production and its poor reserve replacement ratio.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Anthem (ANTM).

New Branches, Loan Growth Aid JPMorgan (JPM) amid Low Rates

AbbVie (ABBV) Eyes Diversification With Allergan Buyout

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Gain from Growing LNG Demand

Order Growth Aids Lockheed (LMT), F-35 Production Halt Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid order flows boost Lockheed's revenue growth. Yet, COVID-19 led restrictions forced it to halt operations at F-35 facilities in Japan and Italy that may hurt its results.

HIV, Coronavirus Drug Boost Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's strong HIV franchise maintains momentum for the company. The company's coronavirus drug, remdesivir shows promise too.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Anthem (ANTM), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, a series of buyouts and collaborations over the past few years have led to its overall growth.

S&P Global (SPGI) Rides on Buyouts Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's acquisition strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Medicare Business Aids Humana (HUM), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, its Medicare business, which has been delivering solid results on the back of operating initiatives poise it well for long-term haul.

Cost Discipline Aids Waste Management (WM) Amid Debt Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, Waste Management continues to execute price and cost discipline, and achieve better margins. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.

Brown-Forman's (BF.B) Solid Underlying Sales Trend Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown-Forman boasts robust underlying sales trend driven by growth across geographies and brand portfolio. It expects low-single-digit underlying sales growth in fiscal 2020.

Wayfair (W) Rides On Strong Retail & International Strength

The Zacks analyst believes that Wayfair's strong retail business along with its efforts to expand in international markets are positives. Moreover, increasing active customer base remains a tailwind.

Rise in Loans to Aid Commerce Bancshares' (CBSH) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in loans will likely aid Commerce Bancshares' revenues amid the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance. Its capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet.

Loan Growth Aids Bank of Hawaii (BOH), Capital Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at Bank of Hawaii. Higher revenues reflect improving loan and deposit balances.

Arch Capital (ACGL) Reeling Under Cat Loss, Higher Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, higher losses from catastrophes induce volatility in underwriting results. Also, rising expenses due to acquisition costs and interest expenses weigh on margin expansion.

Pricing Pressure Hampers Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Generics Strength

The Zacks analyst thinks that although Dr. Reddy's has a strong generics portfolio, ongoing pricing pressures and rising competition is mounting pressure on the company's revenue.

Coronavirus Woes and High R&D Costs to Ail Lear (LEA)

Per the Zacks analyst, factory closures and low demand of vehicles amid coronavirus will dent Lear's near-term production and sales. Further, high spending on advanced engineering will clip margins.

