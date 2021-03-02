Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth & Comcast

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Comcast (CMCSA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Johnson & Johnson shares have outperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+17.5% vs. +10.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that J&J’s diversification makes it relatively resilient amid the macroeconomic turmoil.

The Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. Meanwhile, its Consumer Health unit also performed above-market in 2020 while the Medical Devices segment demonstrated a strong second-half recovery.

J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2021. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue.

Shares of UnitedHealth have gained 5.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of 5.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well poised to gain from its government business, comprising both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.

The company’s top line is bolstered by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its numerous acquisitions bode well for its inorganic growth profile. Its solid health services segment provides significant diversification benefits.

Moreover, a sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation is another positive, which has resulted in a solid capital position. This has empowered the company to engage in prudent shareholder-friendly moves through share buybacks and dividend payments.

Comcast’s shares have gained 5.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s loss of 0.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.

Its streaming service, Peacock, has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Also, theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall and the indefinite closure of Hollywood Park.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include QUALCOMM (QCOM), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Micron Technology (MU).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Segment Resilient Amid Generic Headwinds

Solid Top Line, Strong Balance Sheet Aid UnitedHealth (UNH)

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Featured Reports

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on Novel Chip Designs for 5G Traction

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is well poised to gain from solid 5G traction with more than 700 5G designs and innovative product launches.

Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says that AstraZeneca's cancer drugs, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi, should keep driving revenues.

Micron (MU) Benefits from Growing Memory-Chip Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is riding on solid memory-chip demand from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G adoptions.

Tower Buyouts Aid American Tower (AMT), Churn Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, tower buyouts in new global markets aid American Tower to gain on high carrier network spending.

Robust Demand Aids Lockheed (LMT), F-35 program's Cost Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Lockheed Martin witnesses strong demand for its aircraft programs and missile defense systems.

Digital Investments Likely to Aid lululemon's (LULU) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, lululemon is heavily investing in e-commerce capabilities like developing sites, transactional omni-functionality and fulfillment options to capture the robust online demand.

Cheniere's (CQP) Profits to Rise on Lower Feedstock Costs

The Zacks analyst expects Cheniere Partners' bottom line to get a boost from lower pricing of natural gas feedstock.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions, Strong Cash Flows Drive Select Medical (SEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, numerous buyouts have resulted in a geographically diversified portfolio and strengthened U.S. footprint for the company. Also, strong cash flows enable investment in business.

Residential Demand, Inorganic Moves Aid UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries has been benefiting from robust demand in the U.S. residential market. Also, its acquisition strategies for solidifying product portfolio bode well.

Rent-A-Center's (RCII) E-commerce Business Exhibits Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Rent-A-Center is focused on increasing omni-channel sales, leveraging store infrastructure and driving e-commerce growth.

New Downgrades

Donaldson's (DCI) Growth Marred by Weak Gas Turbine Market

Per the Zacks analyst, prolonged weakness in the gas turbine market will continue to hurt Donaldson's sales. Further, weakness in the industrial filtration solutions market remains a concern.

Colorado Regulatory Landscape to Weigh on PDC Energy (PDCE)

The Zacks analyst believes that Colorado's new oil and gas drilling rules will be a real concern for local operators like PDC Energy, exposing it to an element of uncertainty.

Weak Demand & High Input Costs to Weigh on Terex (TEX)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that delayed capital purchases owing to cautious customer sentiment amid the pandemic as well as high steel costs will weigh on Terex's results.

