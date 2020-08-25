Top Stock Reports for JNJ, Procter & Gamble & Thermo Fisher

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Johnson & Johnson shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (+4.3% vs. +2%). The Zacks analyst believes that J&J’s diversification makes it relatively resilient amid macroeconomic turmoil. While the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its Medical Devices unit, the Pharma and Consumer segments remain resilient.

J&J’s Pharma unit is performing above-market levels, supported by contribution from new drugs and successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones are expected in 2020.

However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure remain. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainty.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Shares of Procter & Gamble have gained +15.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s rise of +13.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s efforts to make its cleaning and personal care products available during this pandemic have helped boost sales.

Earnings and sales grew year over year in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 backed by rising demand for household cleaning, personal health and cleansing products stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Top line gained from organic sales growth, driven by rise in organic shipment volume and better pricing. Encouragingly, it issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view.

Further, cost savings aided core currency-neutral gross and operating margin by 250 bps and 190 bps, respectively. Also, it delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 114% in the fiscal fourth quarter. However, currency fluctuations have weighed on margins and are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results. Additionally, stiff competition remains a woe.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>> )

Thermo Fisher shares have gained +26.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s rise of +15.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile. The company’s strong focus on emerging markets is also encouraging.

In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services businesses. The COVID-19 sales also boosted the company’s quarterly results.

A strong capital structure looks encouraging. Its second quarter results were better-than-expected. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Two of the end markets registered loss in the first quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Coca-Cola (KO), Comcast (CMCSA) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Segment Resilient Amid Generic Headwinds

P&G (PG) Gains from Higher Coronavirus-Led Product Demand

Launch of New Tests Aid Thermo Fisher's (TMO) NGS Arm

Featured Reports

Coca-Cola to Streamline Portfolio for Enhanced Recovery

Per the Zacks analyst, Coca-Cola's strategy of streamlining the portfolio of brands by removing the Zombie brands is likely to boost its supply chain.

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Comcast benefits from an expanding high speed internet subscriber base as well as strong adoption of Xfinity and Flex services.

Growth in Personal Electronics Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus induced increasing work-from-home trend is benefiting the top-line of Texas Instruments.

Mobile & Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Charter (CHTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher subscriber strength in residential and commercial internet services along with broadening Spectrum Mobile user base is driving Charter's top line.

Upstream Unit Buoys PetroChina (PTR) Amid Gas Import Losses

The Zacks analyst believes oil production growth and lower lifting costs should aid PetroChina's upstream unit outlook.

Growth Investments Support ABB Despite Weak Market Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, ABB's organic growth investments along with diligent cost-cutting actions will boost its competency.

Delivery Business Aids Uber (UBER), Mobility Weakness Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the continued surge in Uber's Delivery business. However, coronavirus concerns are weighing significantly on the company's Mobility business.

New Upgrades

Electronic Focus & Low Costs Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Interactive Brokers' continued focus on the Electronic Brokerage segment along with a lower level of compensation costs and development of proprietary software will aid profits.

World Wrestling (WWE) Focuses on New Content to Lift Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst World Wrestling's focus on content creation, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and DTC platforms bodes well.

National Vision (EYE) Rides on Contact Lens Sale, Walmart Pact

The Zacks analyst is impressed with National Vision's contact lens business which is having a lesser impact of store closure amid the pandemic scenario. Walmart Vision Center tie-ups aid growth.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand, Lower Steel Prices Ail Commercial Metals (CMC)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that bleak steel demand and lower steel prices owing to the coronavirus pandemic will impact Commercial Metals' results in the near term.

Applied Industrial (AIT) Ails From Pandemic-Woes & High Debts

Per a Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial (AIT) is suffering from end-markets difficulties caused by the pandemic. Organic sales are predicted to fall in the first quarter.

Weak Demand, High Debt Ail Century Aluminum (CENX)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company is exposed to headwinds from reduced aluminum demand across key regions that are exerting pressure on its margins. Also, a high debt level is a concern.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.