Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Texas Instruments & GlaxoSmithKline

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Texas Instruments (TXN) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry in the year-to-date period (+59.9% vs. +33.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for Exxon Mobil's upstream businesses.

The firm recently announced another significant oil discovery at the Longtail-3 well, offshore Guyana. The new find added to the prior estimate of gross recoverable resource of 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek block. The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs.

Texas Instruments’ shares have gained +17.4% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +30%. The Zacks analyst believes that Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market on the back of the pandemic-led work-from-home trend.

Further, solid momentum across the Analog segment due to robust signal chain and power product lines, has been boosting the top line. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other major positives. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline have gained +10.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca have been driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion.

Glaxo has several new drug/line extension approvals in the pipeline in 2021, which is expected to boost the top line in the long term. However, generic competition to Advair has been weighing on the sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Further, the company’s HIV drugs have been facing increased competition in the market.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Norfolk Southern (NSC), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Corning (GLW).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil (XOM) Banks on Offshore Guyana Oil Discoveries

Growth in Personal Electronics Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)

Glaxo's (GSK) Pipeline Grows Amid Rising Competition

Featured Reports

Free Cash Flow Aids Norfolk Southern (NSC), Coal Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's strong free cash flow generating abilities. However, weakness of the coal segment is concerning.

Rapid TAVR Growth Aids Edwards (EW) amid Forex Headwinds

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Edwards' TAVR segment performing well despite the pandemic-led business challenges.

Corning (GLW) Rides on Strong Product Demand Amid Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Corning is likely to continue benefiting from strong demand and positive momentum across its businesses through 2021 despite headwinds in the Optical Communications segment.

Portfolio Diversification Efforts Drive FEMSA's (FMX) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, FEMSA is taking prudent steps to diversify its product portfolio through growth via acquisition strategy.

Servicing Wins Aid State Street (STT) Amid Near-Zero Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, business servicing wins, synergies from strategic buyouts and global footprint will continue to aid State Street amid lower interest rates and tough operating backdrop.

Strategic Measures Aid Synchrony (SYF), Low Volume Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, its strategic buyouts have helped it enhance its digital capabilities and diversify its business.

Investments Aids Consolidated Edison (ED), Regulations Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, company's systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development bolsters growth prospects.

New Upgrades

Hess (HES) to Gain Massive Cashflows From Guyana Oil Finds

The Zacks analyst believes that Hess' major oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, will generate astronomical cash flows. Also, its profitable midstream assets are a major positive.

Strong End-Market Demand Aids Jabil's (JBL) Growth Prospects

Jabil is benefiting from end-market strength and solid operational execution. The Zacks analyst believes strong growth prospects in mobility and cloud-connected devices are major drivers.

Diverse Customer Base & Restructuring to Buoy Adient (ADNT)

Diverse geographical mix and solid backlog along with restructuring efforts like sale of fabrics business aimed to streamline portfolio are likely to aid Adient's profits, per the Zacks analyst.

New Downgrades

Jazz's (JAZZ) Key Drug Xyrem Set to Face Generic Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Jazz's highest revenue generator, Xyrem, is set to face generic competition starting 2023 following the expiry of patents in the United States.

COVID-19 Induced Supply-Chain Disruptions Hurts Aspen (AZPN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Aspen is suffering from COVID-19 crisis-led supply chain disruptions. Moreover, weakness in chemical and refining industry is a headwind.

Higher Alumina Costs, Power Price Ail Century Aluminum (CENX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Century Aluminum faces headwind from higher alumina costs, which will increase its operating expenses and weigh on margins. The high price of power is another concern.

