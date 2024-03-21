Top Stock Reports for Disney, Morgan Stanley & Stryker

Thursday, March 21, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Stryker Corp. (SYK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Disney's shares have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+22.7% vs. +6.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that recent attractions in places like Hong Kong and Paris should boost the company’s theme park business.

However, declining ad revenues, increasing programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution segments and stiff competition in the streaming market remain major tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the last six months (+9.7% vs. +20.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatility in the capital markets has continued to hurt the company’s Institutional Securities segment. Also, elevated costs are likely to impact profitability.

Yet, Morgan Stanley’s trading and investment banking segments turned around slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's brand-new strategic alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ will bolster its presence in Japan. Also, inorganic expansion efforts will aid.

Shares of Stryker have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+29.7% vs. +6.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, strong business in the United States as well as globally have created optimism about the company’s prospects. Heavy demand for the company’s existing product line as well as new launches have also aided.

However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a headwind.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. (SHOP), MetLife, Inc. (MET) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Improvement In Resorts & Park Businesses Aids Disney (DIS)



Restructuring Efforts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS) Amid Cost Woes



Diversified Product Portfolio Drives Stryker's (SYK) Prospects



Featured Reports

Investment & Expanding Operation Aid American Water (AWK)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Water's planned long-term investment to strengthen infrastructure and expanding operation through acquisition and organic means are going to drive its performance.

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.

Rosy Air-Travel Demand Aids Delta (DAL), High Costs Hurt

Upbeat air-travel demand is driving Delta Air's top line. The Zacks analyst is, however, worried about escalated fuel costs that are limiting bottom-line growth.

Ericsson (ERIC) Rides on Solid 5G Investments, Cost Discipline

Per the Zacks analyst, growing 5G investments in the Middle East and Africa will likely boost Ericsson's top line. Focus on cost optimization and enhancing operational efficiency is a tailwind.

Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Shopify is benefiting from expanding merchant base driven by applications like Shopify Bill Pay, Tax platform, Collective and Marketplace Connect solutions.

MetLife's (MET) Cost-Cut Efforts & Strategic Buyouts Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, MetLife's cost-control measures are driving margins, while acquisitions are expanding its portfolio. However, volatile variable investment income is concerning.

DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Store-Related Initiatives Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S Sporting's store-expansion initiatives progress well. These have been contributing to comparable store sales, which grew 2.8% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.

New Upgrades

Diverse Investment Strategies Aid Artisan (APAM) AUM Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Artisan Partners' diverse product offerings and investment strategies is likely to help attract investors and increase assets under management, thus aiding top line expansion.

Strong Service Center Segment Aids Applied Industrial (AIT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial's Service Center Based Distribution segment is driven by growth in fluid power aftermarket sales and benefits from sales force effectiveness initiatives.

Improved Menu Pricing & Expansion Efforts Aid Brinker (EAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker is benefiting from effective marketing and pricing strategies. Also, focus on menu adjustments along with remodeling and expansion initiatives bode well.

New Downgrades

Pacira's (PCRX) Overdependence on Exparel for Growth is A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, heavy reliance on Exparel for growth is a concern for Pacira in the absence of a strong pipeline. Any setback for the drug will weigh heavily on the stock.

Soft Wholesale Segment to Hurt G-III Apparel's (GIII) Sales

Per the Zacks analysts, G-III Apparel's wholesale segment experienced 11.3% decline in net sales, amounting to $729 million in Q4 due to the effect of unseasonable warm weather on business operation.

Weak Retention & High Debts Hurt ProAssurance (PRA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, declining retention in ProAssurance's Standard Physician business due to competition is a concern. Rising debts may lead to increased interest expenses in the future.

