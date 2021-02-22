Top Stock Reports for Disney, Adobe & NextEra

Monday, February 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Adobe (ADBE) and NextEra Energy (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Disney shares have been stellar performers lately, benefiting from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering as reflected by first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Moreover, availability in the Nordics and Latin America will help in further expanding user base. Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Disneyland parks and cruise line business remained closed in the fiscal first quarter.

Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion. Theatrical distribution was hampered as theaters remained closed. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet remains a headwind.

Shares of Adobe have lost -1.7% in the last six months against the Zacks Software industry’s gain of +11.4%. This recent underperformance notwithstanding, the Zacks analyst is optimistic about the company's long-term prospects and sees strong demand for its creative products.

The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

NextEra shares have gained +2.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s fall of -2.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is on course to achieve the long-term growth goal, despite disruptions caused by the pandemic outbreak, through solid execution of organic expansion plans.

The company carried strategic acquisitions and its capital growth projects amid this crisis, and has ample liquidity to meet its current debt obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, as well as other regulations.

Furthermore, if the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar (CAT), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Enbridge (ENB).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Cost Cuts Aid Caterpillar (CAT) as Few Markets Remain Weak

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts to cut down costs and demand in U.S residential construction will help Caterpillar offset the impact of weak heavy construction.

BD Medical Arm Aids Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Becton, Dickinson continues to gain from solid prospects of its core BD Medical unit amid persistent foreign currency headwinds.

Enbridge (ENB) to Grow on PennEast Gas Pipeline Project

The Zacks analyst believes that Enbridge's 118-mile PennEast Pipeline of natural gas will bring incremental fee-based revenues.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Up Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says Vertex's non-CF pipeline is also progressing rapidly, multiple data-readouts expected in 2021.

Dollar General's (DG) Sturdy Comps Run to Propel Top-Line

Per the Zacks analyst, better price management, merchandise efforts, operational initiatives and coronavirus-led demand should drive sales.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle is likely to benefit from its redesigned online ordering site featuring online payment and meal customizations.

New Upgrades

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

Urolift, Vascular Access Product Rollouts Boost Teleflex (TFX)

The Zacks analyst is bullish about Teleflex on strong rollout of Neotract's Urolift as well as PICC and EZ-IO of Vascular Access. Strategic acquisitions aid growth.

Cost Discipline & Strong Financials to Aid AutoNation (AN)

AutoNation's cost cut efforts to boost margins and liquidity has made the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock. The firm's strong balance sheet allows it to actively engage in investor friendly moves.

New Downgrades

Occupancy Erosion, Asset Dispositions Hurt Welltower (WELL)

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing weakness in the seniors housing market is resulting in occupancy loss for Welltower.

Ultragenyx (RARE) Generates Lower Revenues and Faces Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Ultragenyx being a newly commercial company, development or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital.

Soft BSD Sales is a Worry for The ODP Corporation (ODP)

Per the Zacks analyst, soft Business Solutions Division (BDS) sales have been a drag upon The ODP Corporation's top line. In third-quarter 2020, BSD sales declined 11%, due to pandemic-led impacts.

