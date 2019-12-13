Top Stock Reports for Danaher, Petrobras & Fiserv

Friday, December 13, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Danaher (DHR), Petrobras (PBR) and Fiserv (FISV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Danaher’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry year to date (46.8% vs. 29.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that sturdier demand for innovative products, effective implementation of Danaher Business System and shareholder-friendly policies will likely bolster profitability going forward.

Also, the acquisition of the BioPharma business will complement the company’s Life Sciences segment. For fourth-quarter 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.32-$1.35 and core sales growth of 4.5%. The company will soon dispose of its remaining 80.6% stake in Envista through an exchange offer. Moreover, the company is exposed to forex woes, high debts, rising costs and others.

Shares of Petrobras have gained 6.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Emerging Markets Integrated Oil industry’s rise of 1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Petrobras’ cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings.

The company boasts of an impressive portfolio, particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects strong average annual output growth till 2024.

Meanwhile, the company has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to streamline portfolio and sharpen focus on other profitable segments for achieving top-tier results. However, the fact that Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. Years of mismanagement and corruption have also taken their toll. Hence, the company warrants a cautious stance at the moment.

Fiserv's shares have gained 29.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's rise of 7.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks boosts investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

The company enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades. Its diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Acquisitions help boost its market share and customer base.

On the flip side, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships is a difficult task amid stiff competition. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Multiple buyouts result in integration risk.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group (CME), Chubb (CB) and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Life Sciences Business Drives Danaher (DHR), High Costs Hurt

Pre-Salt Reserves Boosts Petrobras (PBR), Debt Pile Hurts

Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Buyouts, Product Suite Amid Debt Woes

Growing Topline Aid, Elevated Costs Hurt CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing top-line driven by organic growth, steady market position and diverse product lines has led to significant growth. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Chubb (CB) Rides on Buyouts Amid Cat Loss and High Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, several buyouts have helped Chubb in domestic as well as international expansion, and aided revenue growth.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Grows on Oil-Rich Eagle Ford Strength

The Zacks analyst expects ConocoPhillips to gain from unconventional resources in the prolific Eagle Ford shale play.

Allergan (AGN) Rides on Botox Sales, Generic Woes Remain

Allergan's key products like Botox are supporting sales. Potential generic competition for Restasis, fears of new competition to Botox and recent pipeline setbacks is a concern per the Zacks analyst.

Schlumberger (SLB) Gains From Robust Reservoir & Well Techs

Per the Zacks analyst, Schlumberger's attractive reservoir and well technologies help it to outperform its peers.

AMD Banks on Strength in Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from robust adoption of latest EYPC, Ryzen and Radeon processors.

Growth in Famous Franchises, E-Sports Aids Activision (ATVI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Activision's foray into e-sports and user base expansion from strength in popular franchises bodes well for its growth prospects.

Strong Pipeline Candidates and Progress Aids Nektar (NKTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nektar's strong pipeline candidates have helped it to attract funds through collaborations with large pharma companies. Moreover, several candidates are progressing well.

Solid Assets Balance Aid Cohen & Steers (CNS) Revenue Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Cohen & Steers' revenues will continue to grow driven by robust assets balance, diverse product offerings and investment strategies. Its capital deployments remain impressive.

Diverse Customer Base, Business Wins to Aid Adient (ADNT)

The Zacks analyst thinks that the company will benefit from a diverse customer base in its seating business and new business wins in truck, SUV and luxury platforms.

Weak Manufacturing Sector & High Costs Ail Caterpillar (CAT)

The Zacks analyst is worried that Caterpillar's results will bear the brunt of the ongoing slowdown in the manufacturing sector and higher input costs due to tariffs.

Debt Load & Weak Refining Operations Hurt Eni SpA (E)

The Zacks analyst is concerned as Eni's balance sheet has more debt exposure than the composite companies in the industry. Weak refining operations have also been hurting the firm's bottom line.

Allegheny (ATI) Weighed Down by Weak Demand, High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, lower high-value product volumes due to soft demand and weaker standard stainless sheet demand will hurt the company's FRP unit. Its elevated debt level is another concern.

