Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Medtronic & American Express

Friday, June 25, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast (CMCSA), Medtronic (MDT) and American Express (AXP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Comcast have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the year-to-date period (+8.4% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast has been benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as reflected by its first-quarter results.

Further, its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Also, theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Medtronic’s shares have gained +10% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that all of the company’s major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, thereby increasing sustainability across groups and regions.

Further, fiscal 2022 EPS and revenue guidance, indicating strong growth, buoys optimism. Notably, Medtronic’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenues both were ahead of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. On the flip side, the company’s performance was dented by deferred procedures due to the pandemic, especially in the emerging markets.

(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>> )

Shares of American Express have gained +18.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of +8.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that its strategic initiatives bode well to recover from the bleak market. Further, a strong cash position puts the company in a comfortable position to service its financial commitments.

Meanwhile, a decline in card-member services due to less usage of travel-related benefits following COVID-imposed travel restrictions has been aiding margins. However, low levels of billed business and travel are likely to weigh on the business. Also, the company might continue to witness drained profitability and stressed revenues due to current uncertainties.

(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix (NFLX), The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) and BP p.l.c. (BP).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Robust Market Share Gain Aids Medtronic (MDT) amid the Pandemic

Decline in Expenses, Strong Balance Sheet Aids AmEx (AXP)

Featured Reports

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Netflix's robust content portfolio is driving subscriber addition that is helping it steer away from the market competition.

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Gains on Skin Care Category

Per the Zacks analyst, The Estee Lauder Companies is gaining from solid Skin Care sales for a while now.

BP Keeps Growing on Global Upstream Projects, Refining Hurts

The Zacks analyst expects BP's upstream prospects around the world to fetch significant cash flows for the long term.

Inorganic Growth Moves Aid UBS Amid Regulatory Costs Woes

Per Zacks analyst, a strong capital position and opportunistic expansions are likely to aid UBS' financials.

EOG Resources (EOG) Banks on Oil-Rich Delaware Basin

In the Delaware Basin alone, EOG Resources identified 6,300 net undrilled premium locations, brightening the production outlook. However, rising lease operating costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Technological Suite Aids IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst admires IQVIA's solid healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development potential, and robust real-world solutions ecosystem.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle is likely to benefit from its redesigned online ordering site featuring online payment and meal customizations.

New Upgrades

ArcelorMittal USA Buy, HBI Plant Aid Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cleveland-Cliffs will benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition

Cost Management & Siding Business Aid Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Louisiana-Pacific is benefiting from its continuous focus on improving business by growing the Siding unit and reducing costs across all businesses.

Golar LNG (GLNG) Rides on Improved Shipping Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, improved shipping performance is aiding the company's top line, while low costs are supporting its bottom line.

New Downgrades

Weak Imaging & Documents Businesses Hurts FUJIFILM (FUJIY)

Per the Zacks analyst, FUJIFILM's prospects have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in the Imaging and Document Solutions businesses.

High Debt, Elevated Expenses Concern Reinsurance Group

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing expenses due to higher claims, interest credited, and operating costs continue to affect the top line.

Soft U.S. Industrial Services Business to Hurt EMCOR (EME)

Per the Zacks analyst, softness across the U.S. Industrial Services business due to depressed demand within the oil and gas and related industrial markets is a pressing concern for EMCOR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.