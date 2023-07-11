Top Stock Reports for Coca-Cola, Toyota Motor & McDonald's

Tuesday, July 11, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Coca-Cola shares have underperformed rival Pepsi (PEP) (-7.1% vs. +1.4%) as well as the broader market (-7.1% vs. +15.7%) this year. The company is witnessing pressures from higher supply chain costs, higher marketing spends and currency headwinds.



Nevertheless, KO’s results benefited from the continued momentum in its business in the last quarterly release on April 24th. Sales gained from revenue growth across its operating segments, aided by an improved price/mix and a rise in concentrate sales. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments. It provided an upbeat guidance for 2023.



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past year (+5.9% vs. -0.2%). Continued demand for vehicles and robust product line-up is set to fuel sales volumes of Toyota. To capitalize on the accelerated global shift to green cars, the auto giant is deepening focus on manufacturing electric and fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company’s product competitiveness.



Toyota Motor’s commitment to return capital to shareholders and upbeat fiscal 2024 view spark confidence. However, commodity cost inflation is expected to weigh on gross margins. Supply-chain disruptions and tough labor market will play spoilsports.



Unfavorable foreign currency translations and high R&D expenses are also likely to limit profits. Also, elevated leverage of the firm may restrict its financial flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+11.6% vs. +6.8%). The company’s upside is fueled by strong comps performance, digital initiatives, marketing campaigns and loyalty programs.



McDonald’s is increasing its focus on menu innovation, as it believes that the strengthening of the core menu, solid marketing and improved pricing are likely to pave the way for additional growth in the upcoming periods. The company is also undertaking efforts to drive growth in international markets.



Robust digitalization is likely to help the company support long-term growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth prospects.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Shopify is benefiting from products like Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital solutions. New merchant friendly applications are also driving growth.

Robust Data-Center Demand, Expansions Aid Equinix (EQIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for Equinix's assets amid growth in digital infrastructure and cloud adoption, and strategic expansions bode well. However, high interest rates add to its woes.

Enbridge (ENB) Banks on C$17B Midstream Growth Projects

Enbridge expects to put roughly C$17 billion of midstream growth projects into service in 2025 and beyond. However, significant debt exposure worries the Zacks analyst.

Glaxo's (GSK) Specialty Drugs To Drive Sales in 2023

Glaxo's specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix, Juluca are driving sales, making up for a lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion, per the Zacks analyst.

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol benefits from commercial air, military, industrial and automotive end-market demand. Diversified business model also lowers volatility of individual geographies.

Global Reach Buyout Aids FLEETCOR (FLT), High Expenses Hurt

The Zacks analyst is positive about Global Reach's acquisition that enhances FLEETCOR by increasing its scale of payments. However, high interest expenses are a headwind.

Solid Revenue Growth & Buyouts Aid Encompass Health (EHC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, the company's top line has been fueled by growing patient volumes. Several acquisitions have strengthened its capabilities and expanded geographic footprint.

Robust Product Sales Aids West Pharmaceuticals' (WST) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, continued strength in West Pharmaceuticals' proprietary products segment will drive prospects amid uncertainty in global economy which includes recession or slow economic growth

Cheniere Partners (CQP) to Benefit From Growing LNG Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Cheniere Partners (CQP) is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising LNG demand, which is expected to significantly increase over the next decade.

Ericsson (ERIC) Rides on Rapid 5G Expansion, Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Ericsson will likely gain from its robust portfolio of more than 60,000 granted patents, rapid 5G expansion in India and multiple project wins in South East Asia and Oceania.

Geopolitical Risk, Competition Ail TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the analyst TotalEnergies (TTE) presence across the globe exposes it to geopolitical risk and rising competition among the international energy majors is also a headwind.

Foot Locker (FL) Battles Inflationary & Other Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Foot Locker is witnessing a slowdown in consumer spending and inflationary headwinds. For fiscal 2023, it expects sales to fall 6.5-8% with comps decline at a rate of 7.5-9%.

Subdued Capital Markets, High Costs Hurt Raymond James (RJF)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak investment banking performance on subdued capital markets will adversely impact Raymond James' prospects. Mounting expenses are expected to hamper bottom line growth.

