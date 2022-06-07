Top Stock Reports for Citigroup, Prologis & ADP

Tuesday, June 7, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Citigroup Inc. (C), Prologis, Inc. (PLD), and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Citigroup shares have declined -13.6% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s decline of -13.1%, reflecting the numerous investigations and lawsuits along with uncertainty around the new management team's turnaround plans.

However, the company is advancing with its strategy to exit the consumer banking business in 14 international markets, Citigroup completed the sale of its Australian consumer business to National Australia Bank Limited (“NAB”). It targets a return on average tangible common shareholder equity (RoTCE) of 11-12% for the next three to five years. Moreover, net interest income growth, decent liquidity and capital deployment plans are positives.



Prologis shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+4.6% vs. -2.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has the capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and with its robust balance-sheet strength, it is well-poised to bank on the favorable trends in the industrial real estate industry. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels.

However, the rising supply of industrial real estate in several markets might fuel competition and curb pricing power. Also, the stabilization of e-commerce sales growth is a concern for rental rate growth.



ADP shares have outperformed the Zacks Outsourcing industry over the past year (+11.7% vs. +10.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts.

However, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD).

Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Today's Must Read

Citigroup (C) Proceeds With Strategic Sell Offs, Costs Rise



Expansion Moves Amid Industry Tailwinds to Aid Prologis (PLD)



ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges



Featured Reports

Amid High Debt Level, Permian Focus Aids Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's high long-term debt level is a concern but its expanded operation in resource rich Permian Basin will boost operation in the long-run.

Strength in Packaged Beverages Aids Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Keurig Dr Pepper's top line continues to gain from solid demand and robust volume/mix for packaged beverages. Q1 sales grew 6.1% year over year and 17.5% on a two-year basis.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, CrowdStrike is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily Falcon platform. Also, strategic buyouts like SecureCircle and Humio are a positive.n

Illumina (ILMN) Banks on Strategic Pacts amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about lllumina's expansion strategy through new purchases and strategic partnerships. Yet, stiff competition remains a concern.

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.n

Monolithic Power (MPWR) Rides on Solid 5G, Automotive Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Monolithic Power is likely to gain from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets driven by the rapid deployment of 5G.

Strong Linzess Demand Amid Competition Drives Ironwood (IRWD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ironwood's dependence on sole marketed drug Linzess is a concern amid rising competition in the targeted segment. However, strong growth in Linzess sales provides a respite.

New Upgrades

Monolithic Power (MPWR) Rides on Solid 5G, Automotive Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Monolithic Power is likely to gain from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets driven by the rapid deployment of 5G.

Solid Demand & New Products to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO)

The Zacks analyst believes Lincoln Electric is poised to benefit from the improving demand in all its end markets, focus on developing new products and investment to grow in automation.

Downstream Expansion, Acquisitions to Aid Huntsman (HUN)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company should gain from actions to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies.

New Downgrades

Soft Gross Margin a Concern for The Children's Place (PLCE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Children's Place's gross margin has been hit by higher inbound transportation costs and deleverage of fixed costs due to lower net sales. It expects margin to be under pressure.

Higher Production Costs Hurt Lionsgate's (LGF.A) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Lionsgate is suffering from higher movie production costs. A leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

Mortality Claims, High Debts Hurt Lincoln National (LNC)

Per the Zacks Analyst, the continued incidence of COVID-related mortality and morbidity claims might dampen the company's margins. The high debt level remains a concern.

