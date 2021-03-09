Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Oracle & BHP

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Oracle (ORCL) and BHP Group (BHP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +18%) on the back of a strong cash position that supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts as well as sheds light on the company's financial flexibility.

Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float and drive earnings as well as generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>> )

Shares of Oracle have gained +25.8% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +5.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is well-positioned to benefit from momentum seen in cloud business on the back of solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings.

Furthermore, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP aided revenue growth. Also, solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is anticipated to drive the top line.

However, increasing spend on product enhancements amid intensifying competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>> )

BHP shares have gained +17% over the past three months against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +25.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company will greatly benefit from the rising iron prices on the back of strong demand in China.

Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. In fiscal 2021, the company expects to produce 244-255 Mt of iron ore. Efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain are likely to lower costs, thereby boosting margins.

BHP Group plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals to capitalize on demand from steelmakers. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which are expected to drive growth in the long run.

(You can read the full research report on BHP here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Texas Instruments (TXN), Starbucks (SBUX) and Altria Group (MO).

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail

Oracle (ORCL) Benefits from Strong Uptake of Cloud Solutions

Liquidity, High Iron Prices to Aid BHP Group (BHP)

Featured Reports

Growth in Personal Electronics Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus induced increasing work-from-home trend is benefiting the top-line of Texas Instruments.

Digitalization Aid Starbucks (SBUX), High Debt Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, robust digitalization, enhanced customer experience and expansion efforts bode well for Starbucks.

Altria (MO) Benefits From Robust Pricing, Wine Business Soft

Per the Zacks analyst, solid pricing has been a major upside for Altria, which aided adjusted operating companies income in fourth quarter.

Mondelez (MDLZ) Organic Sales Gain on Solid Pricing Actions

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez's organic sales have been gaining from its strategic pricing initiatives.

Solid International Business Aid MetLife (MET), Low Sales Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, MetLife is set to grow given focus on streamlining business, strong international operations and a disciplined capital management.

Automation Solutions Drives Emerson (EMR), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Emerson's Automation Solutions segment, fueled by robust backlog level and healthy orders, will drive its sales. High debt level remains concerning.

Robust Investments Aids PG&E Corp, High Costs Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, PG&E Corp. makes robust investments in gas-related projects and electric system safety. However, it incurs high costs for the clean-up and repair of the utility's facilities.

New Upgrades

Core Subscription Segment Aids Veeva (VEEV), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, sustained strength in Veeva's core Subscription Service unit continues to drive the company's growth prospects. However, rise in operating costs remain a concern.

Buyouts & Higher Assets Balance Aid Invesco (IVZ) Revenues

The Zacks analyst believes that synergies from acquisitions, improving assets under management balance, diverse product offerings and global presence are likely to continue aiding Invesco's revenues.

Strong Demand for Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa Driving Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Amarin's sole marketed drug, Vascepa, has demonstrated encouraging sales growth since its launch in 2013. The momentum is expected to continue in 2021.

New Downgrades

Rising Expenses, Growing Competition Ail MercadoLibre (MELI)

Per the Zacks analyst, MercadoLibre is hurt by rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts. Also, intensifying e-commerce competition poses risk.

Soft Industrial Business Demand Hurts Gibraltar (ROCK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Gibraltar's margins are impacted by the soft demand in the Industrial business and rise in input material costs.

Coronavirus-Led Low Air-Travel Demand Hurts Gol Linhas (GOL)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the significant decline in Gol Linha' passenger revenues due to weak air-travel demand, which has been further worsened by a spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Get Free Report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.