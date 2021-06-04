Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, CocaCola & Oracle

Friday, June 4, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), The CocaCola Company (KO) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the last one-year period (+45.5% vs. +31.4%) on the back of the financial conglomerate's impressive investments over the years. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of CocaCola have modestly outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry in the last three-month period (+9.6% vs. +7.8%), thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat.



Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence.



However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.



(You can read the full research report on CocaCola here >>>)



Oracle shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry in the year-to-date period (+25.3% vs. +8.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings.



Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8x8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects.



However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), General Motors Company (GM), and FedEx Corporation (FDX).



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>



Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail

Coca-Cola's (KO) Digital Investments to Aid the Top Line

Oracle (ORCL) Benefits from Strong Uptake of Cloud Solutions

Featured Reports

Investments Aids Northrop (NOC), High Operating Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, Northrop Grumman's regular investments in growth projects bolsters its future prospects. However, it continues to incur higher operating expenses that raises concerns.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that increase in Southern Company's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to Vogtle project.

E-commerce Uptake Drives FedEx (FDX), Expenses Deter Growth

Higher ground revenues owing to e-commerce growth are boosting FedEx. Meanwhile, a sharp rise in the operating costs is a concern.

General Motors (GV) Banks on EV Strides Amid Cost Woes

While General Motors' Ultium Drive system and alliances with Honda and EVgo are driving its e-mobility prowess, the Zacks analyst is worried about the firm's rising R&D costs and high capex.

Solid Foothold in Cardiac Market Aids Integer Holdings (ITGR)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Integer Holdings' stable footing in the cardiac, neuromodulation and advanced surgical markets.

Eliquis, New Drugs Fuel Bristol-Myers (BMY) As Opdivo Weakens

Per the Zacks analyst, blood thinner drug Eliquis' strong performance continues to fuel Bristol-Myers as Opdivo weakens. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Zeposia among others boost portfolio.

Colgate's (CL) Robust Pricing & Productivity Aid Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Colgate has been witnessing pricing and productivity gains across all businesses on its premiumization and revenue growth management initiatives, which are aiding gross margin.

New Upgrades

Solid FTTH Deployment Plan & Customer Base Aid Altice (ATUS)

Per the Zacks analyst, accelerated fiber-to-the-home network deployment plans and buyout synergies - supported by an accretive customer base - are likely to drive Altice's margins in the long run.

Robust Backlog Level & Inorganic Strategy Aid MasTec (MTZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec is poised to benefit from strong backlog level and timely acquisitions. Also, the company's efforts to expand in the clean energy market bode well.

Rising Loans, Inorganic Growth Aid Synovus Financial (SNV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Synovus (SNV) stock remains poised for growth, on its sound liquidity as well as lucrative mergers and acquisitions sprees. Also, growth in loan demand remains a tailwind.

New Downgrades

COVID-19 Vaccine Production Halt Hurting Emergent (EBS)

Per the Zacks analyst, production halt at Emergent's Bayview facility as the FDA investigates the error that led to faulty doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is hurting the company's near-term prospects.

Weak Hardware Sales, Short Contracts Hurts FireEye (FEYE)

Per the Zacks analyst, shorter length contracts and weakness in hardware sales are likely to adversely impact FireEye's top-line performance in the near-term.

Unfavourable Weather Conditions & Higher Cost to Hurt RPM

Per the Zacks analyst, RPM's sales are affected by adverse weather conditions. Also, higher labor and material cost headwinds are causes of concern for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.