Top Stock Reports for Apple, Visa & Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Visa Inc. (V) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry over the past year (+33.6% vs. +33.0%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for the iPhone. Apple expects the iPhone’s year-over-year revenues to grow on an absolute basis in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Revenues for Mac are expected to significantly accelerate compared with the fourth-quarter fiscal 2023’s reported figure. It expects the year-over-year revenue growth for both iPad and Wearables, Home and Accessories to decelerate significantly from the September quarter due to a different timing of product launches.



For the Services segment, Apple expects average revenues per week to grow at a similar strong double-digit rate as it did during the September quarter. It is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ aids subscriber growth.



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. +15.6%). The company’s stock prices are driven by strategic acquisitions and alliances fostering long-term growth.



Fueled by increased payments and sustained investments in technology, it is witnessing bottomline growth. The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. Increased client incentives may impact the top line. Additionally, it is witnessing a declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific and CEMEA regions. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+58.5% vs. +22.8%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the diabetes market.



Obesity drug Wegovy has been enjoying increasing demand. Label expansions of diabetes and obesity care drugs in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales. Novo Nordisk raised its 2023 view due to higher demand for Ozempic and Wegovy.



Its diversifying efforts to develop new treatments are encouraging. To tackle the supply constraints of Wegovy in international markets, Novo recently announced initiating a €2.1 billion project to expand its current manufacturing facility in Chartres, France. Despite intense rivalry in the obesity care market, Novo Nordisk has been maintaining its market share.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



PepsiCo's (PEP) Business Investments to Bolster Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, PepsiCo gains from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, & manufacturing and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages, which is aiding results.

S&P Global (SPGI) is Gaining From ChartIQ Buyout, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, S&P Global's market intelligence segment is benefitting from the acquisition of charting provider ChartIQ. High operational cost remain a concern.

Focus on Affordable Homes Aids D.R. Horton (DHI), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, D.R. Horton is benefiting from its home affordability initiatives, and limited new and existing homes supply. However, increased cost and expenses are marring prospects.

Product Launches Aid Gentex (GNTX) Amid Soaring Expenses

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Gentex's focus on generating meaningful growth driven by product launches. However, huge investments in technological developments remain a concern.

DENTSPLY's (XRAY) Dental Imaging Platform Aids Topline Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, DENTSPLY's computer-aided CAD/CAM dental imaging platform is likely to drive the prospect of the company as the market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.3% till 2030.

WIX Benefits from Strengthening Momentum Across Segments

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix's performance is benefiting from solid momentum in Creative Subscriptions' and Business Solutions' segments. Increasing partner revenues and B2B partnerships bode well.

Solid Demand, Pricing Actions Aid Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand across its end-use markets. Cost-reduction initiatives and efforts to preserve liquidity are also driving growth.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, CrowdStrike is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily Falcon platform. Also, strategic buyouts like Bionic and Reposify are positive.

Strong Order Growth, Innovations to Benefit Textron (TXT)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid orders for its products back by strong demand should boost Textron's future revenues. Also new product launch will enable it to capture more shares in the market.

Acquisitions, Robust AUM Balance Aid SEI Investments (SEIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, SEI Investments' diversified products and revenue mix, a strong global presence, strategic acquisitions and solid assets under management balance reflect improving prospects.

Third-Party Assets Use, Competition Ail CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNX Resources natural gas business can get impacted if facilities owned by third-parties fails to perform as expected. Intensely competitive natural gas business is a headwind.

High Contract Costs, Geopolitical Issues Ail AAR Corp. (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, increased expenses on account of firm contracts may hurt AAR Corp.'s operating results. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the U.S. exit from Afghanistan might also impact it.

Upstream Budget Tightness to Hurt ProPetro (PUMP)

The Zacks analyst believes that the tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget is likely to continue through this year, which is expected to weigh on ProPetro's revenues.

