Top Stock Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth & Eli Lilly

Tuesday, June 13, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Apple shares have outperformed the Zacks Tech sector (+40.4% vs. +34.9%) as well as the broader market (+40.4% vs. +14.1%) this year. The company is benefiting from steady demand for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus as well as expanding footprint in emerging markets. Growing services subscriber base and improving customer engagement are tailwinds for the services business.



Apple is expanding service offerings with the new features and enhancements in its upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Expanding content on Apple TV+ bodes well for Apple. Growing footprint in enterprise market is encouraging.



However, services’ revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter is expected to be similar to the fiscal second quarter. Apple expects services to be negatively impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, as well as continued weakness in digital advertising and mobile gaming.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of UnitedHealth have gained +8.2% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s gain of +10.0%. Company’s top line remains well-poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements, and expansion of service offerings.



The Zacks analyst expect the top line to grow 11.1% year over year in 2023. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital.



However, membership in its global business continues to decline. High operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+55.0% vs. +19.1%). The company boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.



Lilly expects to launch four new medicines by 2023 end with Mounjaro for type II diabetes and cancer drug Jaypirca already launched. Mounjaro sales are already benefiting from strong demand trends.



However, the CRL for donanemab will probably delay the potential launch of the candidate. Generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States and some international markets are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Walmart Inc. (WMT), Intel Corporation (INTC) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Robust Portfolio, Services Strength to Benefit Apple (AAPL)



Solid Top Line & Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)



Lilly (LLY) Focuses on Obesity & Diabetes for Sales Growth



Featured Reports

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations

Per the Zacks analyst, Walmart is gaining on e-commerce efforts like upping delivery game. In first quarter, e-commerce sales rose 26% globally on omnichannel strength, including pickup and delivery.

Intel (INTC) Rides on Healthy Momentum in Data Center Business

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy traction in data center business, focus on market diversification and portfolio expansion through technological innovation will likely improve Intel's margins.

Regulatory Approvals Aid BD (BDX) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about BD's receipt of a slew of regulatory clearances over the past few months despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

Solid Senior Housing Operating Trend Aids Welltower (WELL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Welltower (WELL) is expected to benefit from the robust post-pandemic operating trend in its senior housing operating portfolio. However, high interest rates are a key concern.

Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Gas Export Dominance Bodes Well

The Zacks analyst likes Cheniere's competitive advantage of being the first and dominant natural gas exporter in the U.S. market but is concerned over the huge debt load of nearly $24 billion.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Benefits From Spurt in Aruba Services

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong uptick in Aruba Services is driving Hewlett Packard's Intelligent Edge segment, which in turn, helps sustain its supremacy in the market with high growth opportunity.

Expanding Footprint Aid SolarEdge (SEDG) Amid Supply Issues

Per the Zacks Analyst, SolarEdge may continue to witness strong demand and growth momentum with expanding footprint. Yet, component shortages due to supply-chain issues may impact its operations.

New Upgrades

Higher Jet Engine Product Demand, Transformation Aid ATI

Per the Zacks analyst, higher demand for jet engine products will drive results in ATI's HPMC segment. It will also gain from actions to improve cost structure through transformation efforts.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rides on solid Main Event Store Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's is benefiting from robust main event stores sales, unit expansion and digital initiatives. Also focus on labor optimization bode well.

Solid Comps & Expansion Plans Aid BJ's Restaurants (BJRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong comparable sales revenue backed by increased guest traffic and menu pricing aid BJ's Restaurants. Also, strategic expansion and operational initiatives bode well.

New Downgrades

Weak EVM Unit and Forex Woes Hurt Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zebra Technologies is experiencing weakness across its EVM segment due to large customer order deferrals in the mobile computing business. Forex woes are an added concern.

U.S. Cellular (USM) Marred by Aggressive Price Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, U.S. Cellular is likely to be plagued by aggressive pricing and low-cost mobile plans from competitors as it witnessed a downtrend in postpaid retail and prepaid connections.

Investment and Restructuring Costs Hurt ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Per the Zacks Analyst, escalation in costs due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is a barrier to ManpowerGroup's bottom-line growth.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.