Top Stock Reports for Apple, Alphabet & BlackRock

Friday, April 30, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and BlackRock (BLK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Apple have outperformed the broader market in the last one-year period (+84.2% vs. +51.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Apple has been benefiting from robust performances of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.

Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Further, iPhone sales increased due to strong demand for iPhone 12 devices. China and Japan iPhone sales increased significantly.

Furthermore, Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch as well as robust growth in the Services business.

Alphabet shares have gained +24.4% over the last three months against the S&P 500’s gain of +12.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will continue to bolster Alphabet's presence in the cloud space as reflected by the first-quarter results.

Meanwhile, Google’s robust mobile search is also gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

Shares of BlackRock have gained +33.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +42.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong liquidity position, strategic acquisitions and initiatives to restructure the equity business are likely to keep aiding revenues as well as expand the company’s global reach.

Meanwhile, steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance is likely to continue boosting revenue growth. Also, the capital deployments activities look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Zoetis (ZTS), Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Ford Motor (F).

New Products, Acquisition Fuel Zoetis (ZTS) Amid Slowdown

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoetis' companion animal business driven by Apoquel and Simparica should maintain growth amid challenges for beef and dairy customers.

ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges

The Zacks analyst likes ADP's buyout strategy to boost its position in the human capital management market.

Ford (F) to Bank on E-Mobility Frenzy Amid Chip Concerns

While Ford's push toward the e-mobility space and the rising popularity of the Mustang Mach E model bode well, the Zacks analyst is worried about chip shortage, which will mar the firm's 2021 margins.

BP Keeps Booming on Global Upstream Projects, Refining Hurts

The Zacks analyst expects BP's upstream prospects around the world to generate significant cash flows in the long term.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel & Store Expansion to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, and expanding same-day delivery options are likely to fuel top-line growth.

Decline in Expenses, Strong Balance Sheet Aids AmEx (AXP)

Per the Zacks analyst, the decline in operating expenses, cost of card member services, and card member rewards are likely to aid margins.

Procedure Gains Aid Boston Scientific (BSX) in COVID Chaos

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Boston Scientific's strong procedure recovery and market share gains across most of its businesses and regions.

Strong business model & Acquisitions Aid Interpublic (IPG)

The Zacks Analyst is optimistic about Interpublic's digital capabilities, diversified business model, and geographic reach. Moreover, acquisitions have been one of the key growth catalysts.

Oshkosh (OSK) Rides on Collaborations & Solid Backlog

Collaboration with Microvast is likely to strengthen Oshkosh's electrification plans. Also, a solid backlog is likely to fuel the company's top line, per the Zacks analyst.

Solid Customer Demand Drives Archer Daniel's (ADM) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Archer Daniel's is gaining from solid demand for the majority of its products which has been driving growth in all its segments.

Envestnet (ENV) Continues to Grapple With High Debt

The Zacks analyst believes that high debt may limit Envestnet's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.

Lower Throughput Volumes Continue to Hurt Valero (VLO)

The Zacks analyst is concerned as Valero's refining business is persistently facing the brunt of lower throughput volumes.

Rising Expenses Continue to Hurt Accuray's (ARAY) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, escalating expenses, mainly due to higher general and administrative plus research and development costs, continue to restrict Accuray's margin expansion.

