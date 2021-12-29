Top Stock Reports for Apple, Abbott & Infosys

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Infosys Limited (INFY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Apple have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+34.9% vs. +30.4%), with the company benefiting from momentum in its Services business, increased adoption of Apple Pay and a steadily growing subscriber base of Apple Music.

Although Apple’s business primarily runs around iPhones, the Services portfolio has emerged as its new cash cow. Supply chain constraints due to silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions, however, are the major headwinds for AAPL. Pandemic-related uncertainties also forced Apple to not provide any guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>> )

Abbott shares have gained +30.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s loss of -2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Abbott’s branded generics and international diabetes businesses are likely to drive growth in the quarters ahead. New product launches and acquisitions are other major catalysts.

During third-quarter 2021, Abbott registered organic sales growth across each of its operating segments, barring Neuromodulation. In Adult Nutrition, it reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. A challenging business environment, especially in China, is likely to weigh on Abbott’s top-line though.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

Shares of Infosys have gained +14.8% in the last three months against the Zacks IT Services industry’s gain of +1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services.

Infosys’ focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is another tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics is a key catalyst. Rising anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries, high subcontractor costs as well as its compensation revision with higher variable pay and incentives, have been weighing on margins though.

(You can read the full research report on Infosys here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Company (GM), Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) and NIO Inc. (NIO).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.