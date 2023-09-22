Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Boeing, Regeneron & Others

Friday, September 22, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The Boeing Company (BA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN).



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+54.0% vs. +33.2%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive.



Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives.



Amazon.com’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.



Sares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+5.0% vs. -15.6%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the second quarter, this jet giant booked 460 net commercial airplane orders and recorded a 10% hike in service revenues.



A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost Boeing’s growth. The company holds a strong solvency position in the near term. However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term.



Further, the company has been incurring notable abnormal production cost in relation to production quality issues for 787 jets that may hurt its future results. Its dispute with Embraer over termination of the earlier made joint venture might cause Boeing to incur some loss in the future.



Regeneron shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+14.1% vs. -14.8%). The company maintains momentum on asthma drug Dupixent’s stellar performance, driven by continued strong demand in the approved indications. Growth in Dupixent through additional label expansions and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for further development.



The approval of Libtayo for additional indications is likely to drive the drug’s sales and diversify the company’s portfolio. Additionally, the company received a significant boost with the FDA approval of a higher dose of aflibercept at 8mg.



Regeneron has a deep pipeline and the development of additional drugs will be an incremental boost to the company. However, lead drug Eylea sales are under pressure due to increasing competition. A decline in Eylea sales will hurt Regeneron's performance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Waste Management, Inc. (WM).



Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), 787 Program Issue Woes



Dupixent Profits Fuels Regeneron (REGN), Eylea Decline A Woe



New Buyouts Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Rising Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Scientific is expected to strongly gain from its strategic buyouts of Apollo Endosurgery and Acotec. Yet, rising expenses continue to dent profitability.

Altria Group (MO) Gains From Solid Pricing Amid Low Volumes

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria Group has been benefiting from its solid pricing power. In second quarter, higher pricing offered respite to revenues, which was otherwise hurt by low cigarette volumes.

Focused Differentiation Aids Waste Management (WM) Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiation through capitalization of extensive assets ensures long-term profitable growth for Waste Management. Low liquidity a concern.

Humana (HUM) Gains From Solid Medicaid Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, robust Medicaid business, courtesy of several contract wins, should aid Humana's top line in the future. However, escalating expenses continue to weigh on margins.

Solid Property Base, Technology to Aid Essex Property (ESS)

Per the Zacks analyst, a solid property base and efforts to leverage technology for driving margin growth bode well for Essex Property. However, rising supply and high interest rates are key woes.

Strong Macau Business Aid Wynn Resorts (WYNN), High Cost Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Wynn Resorts is benefiting from an uptick in visitation and demand particularly in the Macau region. However, rising wage inflation and interest rate are concerns.

Science Applications (SAIC) Rides on Contract Wins, Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Science Applications is benefiting from new contracts supporting IT modernization. Moreover, strategic buyouts like Koverse and Halfaker and Associates bode well for growth.

Pioneer (PXD) Banks On Its High-Quality Permian Basin Assets

The Zacks analyst believes that Pioneer's high-quality acreages of almost one million in the Permian Basin will drive long-term oil production growth. However, rising production costs are concerning.

Splunk (SPLK) Likely to Ride on Capital Infusion, Synergies

Per the Zacks analyst, Splunk's acquisition by Cisco will likely accelerate innovation in the cybersecurity domain and enhance commercial prospects. Strong emphasis on AI integration is a tailwind.

Brown & Brown (BRO) Gains on Solid Organic, Inorganic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown & Brown is set to grow on strategic acquisitions and mergers, which enhance its capabilities. Also, higher commissions and fees position it well for growth.

Lower Volumes, Supply Shortages Ail Avery Dennison (AVY)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower volumes due to ongoing apparel inventory reductions is denting Avery Dennison's margin. Elevated costs and supply chain challenges are also concerning.

Enterprise Visibility Unit Hurts Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zebra Technologies is experiencing weakness across its Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment due to softness in the mobile computing market. Forex woes are an added concern.

Weakness in North America Segment to Hurt Foot Locker (FL)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak performance in Foot Locker's North America segment owing to softness across foot locker, champ sports and kids foot locker brands are weighing on its performance.

