Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Visa & Medtronic

Monday, March 22, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), Visa (V), and Medtronic (MDT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Amazon shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year (+63.9% vs. +76.6%), though the stock has lagged lately has interest rates have gone up. The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio.

Further, coronavirus-led spike in online orders continues to be a major tailwind. Also, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance.

Further, improving Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition poses risk.

Visa shares have gained +7.2% over the last six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues for the company.

Shift in payments to the digital modes is a boon too. The acquisition of Visa Europe is a strategic fit as well. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding the company's business volumes in turn.

Ramped-up client initiatives will dent the top line. Also, a sluggish cross-border business due to coronavirus looms on.

Shares of Medtronic have gained +2.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s gain of +3.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that all major business groups have been contributing to consistent revenue growth at CER, which highlights sustainability across groups and regions.

Meanwhile, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal as well as Specialty Therapies, Neuromodulation and Diabetes Group registered year-over-year growth on an organic basis in the third-quarter fiscal 2021.

However, performance of the rest of the business segments deteriorated. The company’s performance was primarily impacted by deferred procedures due to the pandemic during December and January.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), American Express (AXP) and Mondelez International (MDLZ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption

Visa (V) Rides on Acquisitions, Technological Enhancement

Strong Ventilator Production Aids Medtronic (MDT) in Pandemic

Featured Reports

Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Cloud Initiatives Benefit SAP

Per the Zacks analyst, robust uptake of S/4HANA and other cloud-based offerings have driven SAP's top line.

Decline in Expenses to Aid American Express' (AXP) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts made by the company to control costs will aid its bottom line and margins, especially when revenue growth remains suppressed.

Mondelez (MDLZ) Organic Sales Gain on Solid Pricing Actions

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez's organic sales have been gaining from its strategic pricing initiatives.

Strategic Alliances & Cost Cuts to Drive Honda (HMC)

Collaborations with General Motors and GAC Group are likely to buoy Honda's electrification prospects. Also, cost cut measures is aiding near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

Ericsson (ERIC) Rides on 5G Network Technology Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Ericsson continues to benefit from 5G network deployments with communications service providers, primarily in North-East Asia, North America and Europe.

Biogen (BIIB) Pipeline Solid, Aducanumab Approval In Focus

Biogen has a robust late-stage pipeline with several important data readouts expected in 2021. The Zacks analyst believes that there is 50/50 FDA approval potential of its Alzheimer's drug.

Digital Ramp Up to Drive AutoZone (AZO) Amid Cost Woes

While rising e-commerce efforts like buy online, pick-up in stores, is likely to boost AutoZone's top line, surging operating expenses is denting near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Regency's (REG) Focus on Grocers to Aid Amid Bankruptcy Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Regency's focus on premium portfolio of shopping centers in strong trade areas and high-volume grocers poise it well for growth despite bankruptcies and store-closure woes.

Matador's (MTDR) Premier Permian Position to Boost Output

The Zacks analyst expects Matador's production volumes to rise in the coming quarters on significant Permian presence. Moreover, its transportation and gathering assets will amplify cashflows.

Robust Capital Management, Audio Strength Aid Knowles (KN)

Per the Zacks analyst, positive macro trends in audio and edge processing solutions supported by disciplined capital management with strong business focus drive Knowles' profitability.

New Downgrades

Low Mortgage Rates & Asset Yields Ail Annaly's (NLY) Returns

Per the Zacks analyst, low mortgage rates and refinance demand are elevating the prepayments. This is affecting Annaly's asset and reinvestment yields, and hindering net interest income growth.

Soft Membership Levels Likely To Hurt Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness membership base have contracted owing to a rise in number of COVID-19 cases. This along with a slowdown in new store developments and remodels remain concerns.

Slash in ENT Office Visits Ails Intersect ENT's (XENT) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about falling revenues for Intersect ENT due to hospitals suspending elective procedures as well as reduced ENT office visits.

