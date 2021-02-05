Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Pfizer & Uber

Friday, February 5, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Pfizer (PFE) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Alphabet shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+39.1% vs. +17.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in the search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive.

Alphabet reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. The search, cloud and YouTube businesses remained strong in the quarter. The company’s strengthening cloud unit aided substantial revenue growth.

Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

Shares of Pfizer have lost -8.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds.

However, Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed in record time, is now approved for emergency use in several countries. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.

Uber shares have gained +29% over the past three months against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s rise of +11.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Uber’s delivery business is witnessing a boom with online order volumes from homebound customers surging.

In such a scenario, the acquisition of Postmates, which expands its delivery unit, provides a further boost. Additionally, the company has entered into a deal to acquire alcohol delivery startup Drizly Inc. for $1.1 billion. The acquisition is expected to close within the first half of 2021.

However, a significant downturn in the Mobility business is concerning. Although ride volumes have improved from the April lows, it is way below 2019 levels. Due to this rides weakness, Uber expects to become profitable in 2021 instead of 2020, as was anticipated previously.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems (CSCO), Petrobras (PBR) and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Alphabet (GOOGL) Rides on Diversification; Risks Remain

Key Brands & COVID-19 Vaccine to Drive Pfizer's (PFE) Sales

Delivery Business Aids Uber (UBER) Amid Mobility Weakness

Cisco (CSCO) Rides On Demand for Security Products & Webex

Per Zacks analyst, Cisco is benefiting from its expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market.

Pre-Salt Reserves Boosts Petrobras (PBR), Debt Pile Hurts

Petrobras' stakes in Brazil's attractive pre-salt oil reservoirs should boost its earnings outlook. However, the Zacks analyst is concerned over the company's huge debt load of $66.2 billion.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Banks on Oil-Rich Permian Footprint

The Zacks analyst expects ConocoPhillips to boost production from oil-resources in the prolific Permian Basin.

Investments Aids Northrop (NOC), High Operating Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Northrop Grumman's regular investments in growth projects bolsters its future prospects.

AIG Benefits From Divestitures and Cost Control Measures

Per the Zacks analyst, business streamlining by selling low returning business and focusing on high growth businesses enhances operational capacities.

Demand & Buyouts to Aid Stanley Black (SWK), Woes Persist

Per the Zacks analyst, Stanley Black (SWK) is poised to benefit from healthy demand in Tools & Storage and Security segment. Also, buyouts are likely to aid.

Cost Actions to Drive Franco-Nevada (FNV), Energy Assets Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, cost management efforts, a debt-free balance sheet, and higher gold prices and will drive Franco-Nevada despite weak performance of its energy assets.

Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Digital Endeavors to Aid Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, deployment of resources to upgrade distribution infrastructure and e-commerce platform bode well for Capri Holdings' sales.

Diverse Investment Strategies Aid Artisan (APAM) AUM Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Artisan Partners' diverse product offerings and investment strategies is likely to help attract investors.

Leer Mine, Long-term contracts Aid Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst Arch Resources will gain from its long-term contracts, while its Leer Mine and upcoming Leer South longwall will ensure supply of high grade coking coal to global markets.

WATCHMAN Conversion, LOTUS Cease Hurt Boston Scientific (BSX)

The Zacks analyst is worried about the negative impact caused due to the conversion to a consignment inventory model for the WATCHMAN FLX device.

CRISPR's (CRSP) High Reliance On Vertex for Revenues a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, CRISPR Therapeutics is solely dependent on Vertex for collaborations revenues, which is a concern.

Lower Contribution From Top Customers to Hurt Dycom (DY)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower contributions from the company's top customers and uncertainty in the overall municipal environment are concerns for Dycom.

