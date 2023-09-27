Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Exxon Mobil & Merck

Wednesday, September 27, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+45.7% vs. +43.9%). The company’s strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.



Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. Its growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives.



However, sluggishness in the company’s Network advertisement business remains a headwind. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+8.2% vs. +6.2%). The company’s bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.



In Stabroek Block, located off the coast of Guyana, ExxonMobil has made many major discoveries that significantly improve its production outlook. The advantaged growth projects of Guyana have lower greenhouse gas intensity than most of the oil and gas-producing resources across the globe.



However, the firm’s dividend yield is lower than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Thus, ExxonMobil is lagging its peers when it comes to shareholders’ returns. Also, it demonstrates a higher level of operational volatility than the broader market.



Merck’s shares have gained +24.7% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +26.7%. The company’s products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-line launches, Keytruda is expected to remain a key top-line driver.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. Merck is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).



Today's Must Read

Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Benefits Alphabet (GOOGL)



ExxonMobil (XOM) Banks on Oil-Rich Offshore Guyana Assets



Keytruda to Remain Merck's (MRK) Key Top-Line Driver



Featured Reports

Organic Sales Gain, EPD Business Growth Aid Abbott (ABT)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Abbott's strong market share gains in organic base business. Within Established Pharmaceuticals, robust performance in key emerging markets is encouraging.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers. Moreover, increase in subscriptions is driving stable revenue growth for the company.

NextEra (NEE) Gains from Steady Investment, Renewable Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra's planned investment $53 billion through 2027 to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Investments, Cost Control to Aid Vale (VALE) Amid Low Prices

Per the Zacks analyst, investment in growth projects, focus on improving quality and productivity and efforts to lower costs will fuel Vale's growth in the current backdrop of low iron ore prices.

Paychex (PAYX) Gains From Segmental Growth, Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, growing service revenue driven by impressive performance from Management Solutions and PEO and Insurance Solutions bodes well for Paychex. Rising expenses remain a concern.

Expanding Market Share Aids MarketAxess (MKTX), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, growing revenues driven by solid market share gains in Eurobonds and Emerging Markets poise MarketAxess well for growth. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Strategic Partnerships to Support Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Affiliated Managers is poised to produce material growth through new investments given a solid balance sheet. Its portfolio offers a competitive edge in fulfilling client needs.

New Upgrades

Matador (MTDR) Banks on Prolific Delaware Basin Acreages

Per the Zacks analyst, Matador Resources will benefit from its Delaware acreages, Eagle Ford presence and improved well performance, aided by reduction in key service costs.

Investments, Appalachian Assets Aid National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, National Fuel Gas' systematic investment to further strengthen its midstream operations and strong presence in the Appalachian region will boost its performance.

Strength in Aerie to Augment American Eagle's (AEO) Top-Line

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle's Aerie brand has been gaining from solid demand in its activewear category - OFFLINE. The brand is on track to reach its next milestone of $2 billion in sales.

New Downgrades

Soft Product Shipment & Higher Costs to Hurt Dolby (DLB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dolby's performance is affected by lower shipments in PC and consumer electronics. Also, rising research and development cost is an added concern.

Weakness in Communication Market Ails Analog Devices (ADI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Analog Devices is suffering sluggishness in communication end market due to ongoing inventory corrections.

MasTec (MTZ) is Hurting from High Costs & Project Delays

Per the Zacks analyst, high-cost environment, project delays, supply chain disruptions and extended lead times for interconnection agreements adversely impact MasTec's growth prospects.

