Top Stock Reports for Air Products, Southern Copper & Discover Financial

Tuesday, October 4, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Air Products and Chemicals shares have held up better than the peer group as well as the broader market, with the stock down -2.9% over the past year vs. -8.7% decline for the Zacks sub-industry and -15% decline for the S&P 500 index. The Zacks analysts discusses the challenges facing the company like the impact of higher power and fuel costs on margins and currency headwinds, but sees Air Products' strong cash flows and history of shareholder returns offsetting these issues.

Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2022. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results.



Southern Copper shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry over the past year (-15.1% vs. -13.3%). The company anticipates copper production in 2022 to be lower year over year reflecting the suspension of operations at Cuajone as well as temporary reduction in ore grades.



Production is expected to recover in 2023 and reach 971,000 tons with the Peruvian production coming back on track and new production at Pilares, El Pilar and Buenavista. Its strict cost control measures will help offset the impact of inflated fuel, labor and operating costs.



Even though copper prices have declined lately, it will be supported by growth in public infrastructure investment in the United States and the global initiatives to address climate change. This will support Southern Copper's top-line performance. Backed by industry-leading copper reserves as well as growth investments, the company is well poised to continue delivering solid results.



Discover Financial shares have declined -26.4% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry’s decline of -38.0% on the back of rising macroeconomic worries. Exacerbating the macro headwinds are the company’s weak margins outlook and expectations of rising provisions for loan losses.



However, Discover Financial’s integrated digital banking and payments model, as well as the ongoing economic recovery is buoying its performance. Expanding global payments operations and an attractive core business poise the company well for growth.



Several digital transformation efforts bode well for DFS. Its strong balance sheet is a major positive, highlighted by a healthy liquidity portfolio. The company's solid financial position enables it to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), and Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Project Investments, Productivity to Aid Air Products (APD)



Cost Cuts Aid Southern Copper (SCCO), Lower Production Ail



Discover Financial (DFS) High Card Sales Aid Amid High Costs



Featured Reports

Ventas (VTR) to Gain from Life Science Assets, SHOP Recovery

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ventas is likely to gain from its life science real estate investments and senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) recovery. Stiff competition and rate hikes are woes.

Strong Demand for 5G & Wi-Fi 6 Aids Skyworks' (SWKS) Growth

Per Zacks analyst, Skyworks' growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G market is a positive. Higher demand for Wi-Fi 6 solution is a key catalyst.

Healthpeak (PEAK) to Ride on Favorable Demographic Trend

Per the Zacks Analyst, the expenditure trend of senior citizens on healthcare services is likely to aid Healthpeak's (PEAK) continuing care retirement community (CCRC) despite stiff competition.

Growing Top Line Aids MarketAxess (MKTX), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing revenues, driven by solid trading volumes, selective buyouts and strategic alliances lead to significant growth. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Foot Locker's (FL) Omni-channel Efforts Appear Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, Foot Locker is committed toward the omni-channel progress, including expansion of direct-to-consumer operations. Its digital sales penetration rate was 16.9% in the second quarter.

New Upgrades

Dycom (DY) Banks on Telecommunication Business For Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom's business primarily benefits higher demand arising from broad constructions or enhancement of significant wireline networks across broad sections of the country.

Strong Demand & Pricing Actions to Drive Greif (GEF)

The Zacks analyst believes that Greif will benefit from strong demand in many of its key markets as well as its pricing actions and restructuring activities.

New Downgrades

Zumiez (ZUMZ) Grapples With Supply-Chain & Currency Woes

Per Zacks analyst, Zumiez has been struggling with a tough operating environment, including supply-chain bottlenecks, high logistics costs, a tight labor market, currency headwinds and high inflation.

B&G Foods' (BGS) Margins Troubled by Input Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, B&G Foods has been grappling with input cost inflation. In 2022, management expects to keep seeing cost inflation for inputs, like ingredients, packaging and transportation.



Zacks Investment Research

