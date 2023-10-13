Top Stock Reports for Adobe, Deere & American Express

Friday, October 13, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Deere & Co. (DE) and American Express Co. (AXP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Adobe’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+66.3% vs. +39.4%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.



Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat. The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation.



However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain major headwinds for its Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Shares of Deere have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry over the past year (+8.4% vs. +7.1%). The company is witnessing solid growth in order levels, which is expected to aid its top-line performance in the forthcoming quarters. Strong replacement demand will continue to boost the company's results. Demand for its construction equipment will likely benefit from anticipated growth in infrastructural investments in the United States.

However, inflated material and labor costs are anticipated to impact the company's margins. Supply chain challenges also remain a challenge. Nonetheless, the company's efforts to improve pricing will somewhat help offset these headwinds.



Product launches equipped with the latest technology to automate farming will continue to provide Deere with an edge over its competitors. The company is poised to benefit in the long run from rapid growth in the global population and rising worldwide infrastructure needs.



American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+12.2% vs. +4.9%). The company’s several growth initiatives, such as launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues.



Consumer spending on T&E, which carry higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its balance sheet looks strong with manageable debt. Solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and prudent deployment of capital.



However, with higher utilization of the firm’s cards, expense in the form of card member services and card member rewards is likely to go up and strain the margins. Marketing and business development expense is expected to rise. A high debt burden induces a rise in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Sony Group Corp. (SONY) and Exelon Corp. (EXC).



Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Broadcom is riding on robust demand for networking solutions. Strong adoption of next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions is driving top-line growth.

SONY Benefits From Improving Music & G&NS Segment Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is gaining from strong performance of its Music and G&NS segments. However, stiff competition and weak global macroeconomic conditions remain major concerns.

Regulated Investment and Debt Management Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelon's planned $31.3B investment to strengthen transmission and distribution lines and efficient management of outstanding debt are going to boost its performance.

Strategic Buyouts, Solid Balance Sheet Aids Extra Space (EXR)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Extra Space Storage is poised to gain from its high brand value, healthy demand and strategic acquisitions. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition.

Cardinal Health's (CAH) Diverse Products Gives Competitive Edge

Per the Zacks analyst, Cardinal Health's diversified portfolio represents long-term opportunities. Its products provide the company with a competitive edge in the niche space with fierce competition.

Amvuttra & Givlaari Sales Boost Alnylam (ALNY), Setbacks A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Amvuttra and Givlaari sales are expected to continue to boost Alnylam's revenues. However, the recent regulatory setback in the label expansion of Onpattro has hurt the stock.

SYNNEX (SNX) Benefits From Rising Hybrid Working Tool Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the growing hybrid working trend which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software.

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash Flows

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.

Gentex (GNTX) Rides High on FDM Unit Volumes & HomeLink

Per the Zacks analyst, Gentex is poised to benefit from an increase in full mirror display (FDM) unit volumes in 2023. The need for connectivity to homes is likely to fuel the demand for Homelink.

Twisted Tea Brand to Shape Boston Beer's (SAM) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Beer's Twisted Tea brand has been gaining from its growing brand awareness and household penetration. SAM expects the brand to witness strong double-digit growth in 2023.

Canadian National (CNI) Grapples With Supply Chain Challenges

The Zacks analyst is worried about the fact that supply chain disruptions, network fluidity challenges and weak intermodal scenario are hurting the company's performance.

Hormel Foods' (HRL) Remains Troubled by International Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Hormel Foods is hurt by softness in the International Unit. During fiscal third-quarter, International sales fell 6% year over year on reduced export and lower results in China.

Soft Market Making Segment Hurts Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Per the Zacks Analyst, lower market volatility resulting in lower volumes in the market making segment continues to impact Virtu Financial's top line. Falling free cash flows are also concerning.

