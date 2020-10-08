Top Stock Reports for Adobe, Costco & Union Pacific

Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Costco Wholesale (COST) and Union Pacific (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry in the year to date period (+49.5% vs. +32%). The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Adobe is gaining from strong demand for its creative products.

The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds.

However, lower end-market demand is a concern. Further, significant exposure in Europe is an overhang due to foreign currency headwinds. Additionally, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.

Shares of Costco have gained +22.3% over the past year against the Zacks Discount Retail industry’s rise of +17.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position.

Being an essentials retailer, Costco has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced spike in demand. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a stellar performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.

It also maintained decent comparable sales run. However, Costco witnessed incremental expenses related to COVID-19 for the second quarter in row. Such investments or aggressive pricing strategy are likely to exert pressure on the margins.

Union Pacific shares have gained +37.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Rail industry’s rise of +34.5%. The Zacks analyst expects Union Pacific's third-quarter 2020 results to be hurt by tepid freight revenues as was the case in the first two quarters of the year.

Notably, the metric was down 14% in first-half 2020. The same is being hurt, mainly by coronavirus-induced depressed volumes. Notably, overall volumes are likely to decline around 10% in the current year. However, reduced costs, courtesy of the precision scheduled railroading model, are likely to have aided the bottom line in the September quarter.

Moreover, akin to the first two quarters, the company is likely to have generated impressive free cash flow in the to-be-reported quarter. Notably, free cash flow surged 58.9% in the first six months of 2020. Also, its parcel business is likely to have performed well owing to the buoyancy in e-commerce demand.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Roche (RHHBY), NextEra Energy (NEE) and Altria Group (MO).

New Drugs Propel Roche (RHHBY) Amid Biosimilar Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Roche maintains momentum on the back of solid sales of new drugs like Ocrevus, Tecentriq and Hemlibra.

Investment in Renewable & Infrastructure Aid NextEra (NEE)

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra's planned investment in the range of $50 to $55B through 2022 to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Altria (MO) to Benefit From Solid Oral Tobacco Products Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria is set to gain on efforts to expand the oral tobacco products unit, wherein revenues rose 9.6% in the second quarter.

Expansion Strategy Aids Equinix (EQIX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the expansion on the back of acquisitions and development will enhance Equinix's global data-center footprint.

Dominion (D) Gains from Investment, Share Dilution a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst Dominion's ongoing initiatives to fortify infrastructure and $23.9B investment in the next three years will boost performance.

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry & Logic Spending

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in semiconductor equipment and strong customer spending in foundry and logic remain growth drivers.

Growing Revenues Aid Centene (CNC), Escalating Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, the WellCare buyout, expanding state-wide presence, and rising membership poise the company well for growth.

New Upgrades

Strategic Alliances & Solid Balance Sheet to Aid Lear (LEA)

Lear's strategic buyout of Xevo, aimed to boost its market position, along with its high liquidity and low leverage is likely to aid the company's bottom line in the future, per the Zacks analyst.

CoreLogic (CLGX) Rides on Operational, Financial Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that successful execution of strategic plans, housing-market fundamentals, and recurring revenues aid growth and profitability for CoreLogic.

Range Resources (RRC) Banks on Gas-Rich Appalachian Basin

The Zacks analyst signals Range Resources' bright production outlook since the upstream firm has a multi-decade inventory of premium drilling locations in the natural gas-rich Appalachian Basin.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Low Investment Income Ail Marsh & McLennan (MMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, its deteriorating private equity portfolio and investment income continue to be threats for the company.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Zscaler's (ZS) Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses for enhancing sales & marketing capabilities, along with increased investments in research & developments, are likely to dampen Zscaler's profitability.

International Business Hurts Snap-on's (SNA) Tools Group Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-on has been witnessing sluggish sales trends in the Tools Group segment owing to lower sales at the International franchise business, which persisted in Q2.

