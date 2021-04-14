Top Stock Reports for Abbott, salesforce & BHP

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), salesforce.com (CRM), and BHP Group (BHP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry over the past year (+34% vs. +20.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. New product launches and acquisitions are likely to boost sales further.

The company has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace.

Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, the company’s performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

salesforce shares have lost -10.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +13.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that is the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product.

However, stiff competition remains a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

Shares of BHP Group have gained +3% in the past three months against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +13.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins.

BHP Group expects to produce 245-255 Mt (million tons) of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been gaining on the back of strong demand in China and supply concerns, which will reflect on the company’s results.

It plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals to capitalize on demand from steelmakers. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which are likely to drive growth in the long run.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Danaher (DHR), Amgen (AMGN) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Abbott (ABT) Thrives on COVID-19 Test Launches, Forex Woes Ail

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)

Liquidity, High Iron Prices to Aid BHP Group (BHP)

Featured Reports

Solid Segment Businesses Aids Danaher (DHR) Amid Costs Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Danaher (DHR) gains from strengthening demand and product offerings in Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments.

Amgen's (AMGN) Pipeline Progresses Rapidly

Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline, most notably sotorasib and tezepelumab. Important data readouts are expected in 2021, which the Zacks analyst says could be important catalysts.

Zoom (ZM) Rides on Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom Video is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced remote working and Internet-based education wave.

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine Generating Solid Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into the development of an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting its prospects.

Expansion Strategies Aid Moody's (MCO) Despite Higher Costs

Per Zacks analyst, Moody's strong capital base and inorganic growth efforts are likely to support the fundamentals of the company.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Aon (AON), Rising Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions and collaborations have helped Aon enhance its capabilities, which has, in turn, improved its bottom line.

YUM! Brands (YUM) Banks on Digital Efforts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, YUM! Brands' increased focus on digital initiatives and refranchising efforts bode well. However, high operating costs and low traffic pose threats.

New Upgrades

Downstream Expansion, Acquisitions to Aid Huntsman (HUN)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company should gain from actions to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies.

Robust Backlog Levels & Inorganic Strategy Aid KB Home (KBH)

Per the Zacks analyst, KB Home is benefiting from a solid return-focused model, robust backlog level, and aggressive investment strategy mainly in high-end locations.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Growth at Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Per the Zacks analyst, its solid inorganic growth story on the back of a number of acquisitions and strategic alliances over the past few years have helped the business grow its scale of business.

New Downgrades

Twilio's (TWLO) Profitability To Hurt By Elevated Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated investment toward enhancing sales capabilities to gain enterprise customers and grab larger market share to weigh on Twilio's bottom-line results in the near term.n

Lower Production to Weigh on Suncor Energy (SU)

The Zacks analyst is worried that Suncor's capital expenditure cut has disrupted its production scale, with the company's 2020 output falling 11% from the previous year.

High Costs & Bleak European Demand to Hurt AGCO (AGCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak demand in European markets owing to the pandemic as well as higher material costs will impact AGCO's results in the near term.

