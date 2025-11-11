Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Home Depot & NextEra Energy

Tuesday, November 11, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +14.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +16.4%. The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. The company is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants.



Exxon Mobil’s low debt exposure positions it to navigate market cycles with ease. XOM reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes and higher natural gas prices. However, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility.



ExxonMobil plans to scale back capital spending, particularly in emerging low-carbon ventures, citing early-stage market uncertainty. It also flagged risks to its Baytown hydrogen project, which depends on U.S. tax incentives and the presence of a sustainable market.



Home Depot’s shares have declined -2.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s decline of -11.5%. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 results outperformed the industry due to broad-based sales growth. The company’s improvement was mostly driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers.



HD continues to advance its “One Home Depot” strategy, enhancing the interconnected shopping experience through faster delivery, expanded fulfillment centers, and digital innovation. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization. Meanwhile, acquisitions like SRS and GMS deepen Pro relationships and broaden specialty capabilities.



However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariffs woes and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.



Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +21.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +38.9%. The company’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected. NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions.



The company will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in backlog. Florida’s improving economy is boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy’s unit FPL operates 91,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines to serve its customers. Strategic investment is helping NEE to strengthen and expand operations. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months.



Yet, due to the nature of NEE’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



Blue Ridge Bankshares’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the year-to-date period (+42.1% vs. +3.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $397.06 million has reinforced its capital position, with tangible common equity reaching 14.2% and total risk-based capital at 19.73%, enabling share buybacks, debt redemption and a special dividend.



The exit from fintech and mortgage operations shifts focus to core community banking, driving cleaner compliance and the strongest quarterly earnings since 2022. Net interest margin expanded to 3.60%, supported by funding realignment and reduced brokered deposits. Cost rationalization improved efficiency, though profitability remains reliant on one-time items amid contracting loan balances and limited revenue diversification.



Despite strong liquidity and capital ratios, regulatory constraints and slower loan growth temper near-term earnings scalability. The valuation suggests the investors acknowledge balance-sheet repair but still discount execution and growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) and ResMed Inc. (RMD).



