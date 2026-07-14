Top Stock Reports for Chevron, TotalEnergies & Robinhood

Tuesday, July 14, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp. (CVX), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), as well as two micro-cap stocks Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Aeries Technology, Inc (AERT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> June CPI Goes Negative on Low Oil Prices, Banks Report for Q2



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Chevron have gained +26.2% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +34.4%. The company remains well positioned for long-term growth, supported by its integrated business model, leverage to favorable crude prices, the Hess acquisition, disciplined capital allocation, reaffirmed production guidance, stronger refining operations, resilient LNG business, AI-driven power expansion through Project Kilby, and robust cash flow prospects from Tengizchevroil.



However, the company faces regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical uncertainty, operational disruptions in key international assets, a premium valuation, a Permian strategy prioritizing free cash flow over faster production growth, and significant capital spending that could pressure near-term cash flow and raise execution risks if commodity prices weaken. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have gained +33.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +52.3%. The company’s production volume was impacted by the Middle East crisis, but its production outside the region and higher oil prices offset the impact. With tensions easing, the company will wait for conditions to stabilize before resuming operations in the region.



TotalEnergies is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. The company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040 and reduce emissions in the process.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Robinhood have gained +11.8% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +29.3%. The company is broadening beyond trading into a full retail finance platform, with banking, retirement, advisor tools, international access, tokenized assets, prediction markets and AI-enabled trading widening the path beyond U.S. retail trading cycles.



Active equities, options and crypto engagement, growing platform assets and controlled infrastructure such as Robinhood Chain and Rothera could deepen monetization and strengthen product economics. The company’s liquidity and repurchase authorization provide flexibility, but crypto trading remains cyclical.



Newer offerings like tokenized stocks, DeFi lending, event contracts and leveraged global products carry regulatory, liquidity and cybersecurity risk. Heavy spending, stock-based compensation, possible dilution and rich valuation cap upside.



(You can read the full research report on Robinhood here >>>)



Oil-Dri’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past six months (+94.8% vs. +5.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.54 billion has its investment case supported by diversified demand in Fluids Purification across food, renewable fuel and refining applications, reducing reliance on any single end market.



Growth is also being driven by an expanding portfolio of premium and specialty cat litter products, alongside improving Agriculture and Animal Health businesses, strengthening revenue diversification. Vertical integration, manufacturing investments and a healthy balance sheet support operational reliability, capacity expansion and continued shareholder returns.



However, key risks include persistent cost inflation and rising depreciation that may pressure margins, heavy capital requirements, competitive pricing in cat litter, uneven profitability in the B2B segment, customer concentration that can create revenue volatility, and the limited contribution of foreign operations to overall growth and earnings.



(You can read the full research report on Oil-Dri here >>>)



Shares of Aeries Technology have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past six months (+60.5% vs. -7.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $37.71 million is well-positioned to benefit from the rapidly expanding GCC market, where enterprise adoption and provider-supported GCC services are expected to grow at double-digit rates over the next several years.



Aeries Technology’s differentiated end-to-end platform spans strategy, center setup, operations, optimization and AI-led transformation, enabling deeper client relationships and multiple revenue opportunities across the GCC lifecycle. The company's specialization in serving private equity-backed portfolio companies creates repeat business opportunities. Recent customer wins, the launch of its proprietary A1 GCC platform and a healthy sales pipeline further support growth prospects.



However, risks include customer concentration following recent contract losses, liquidity constraints, intensifying competition and reliance on offshore delivery operations. The stock trades at a discount to industry peers on EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Aeries Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Centene Corp. (CNC), Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Chevron (CVX) Gains From Ongoing Rise in Equity Crude Throughput



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



New Product, Global Footprint Aid Robinhood, Regulatory Scrutiny Ails



Featured Reports

Centene (CNC) Rides on Growing Premiums, Strategic Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Medicaid business, contract wins and acquisitions continue to drive its premiums and subsequently, revenues. Mergers and acquisitions enhance capabilities.

Twilio (TWLO) Banks on Growing Active Customer Accounts

Per the Zacks analyst, Twilio's continued focus on introducing products as well as its go-to-market sales strategy is helping it grow its active customer accounts, which is driving top-line growth.

Akamai (AKAM) Rides on Solid Demand in Multiple Verticals

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for guardicore segmentation and API security solutions, combined with solid momentum in cloud infrastructure services, will likely drive Akamai's top line.

Invitation Homes (INVH) Gain on Scale, Growth Efforts Amid Supply Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, Invitation Homes gain from its scaled rental portfolio supported by strong demand, builder partnerships growth and technology initiatives. Yet supply pressures and expenses ail.

Broadridge (BR) Gains From Recurring Revenue Model, Amid High Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, a robust business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues, boosts Broadridge's top line. High competition from other players is an overhang.

Service Center Unit Aids Applied Industrial (AIT), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Industrial's Service Center Based Distribution segment is driven by increase in demand for technical MRO services. However, high costs remain concerning for the company.

Valmont (VMI) Gains on Productivity Initiatives & Pricing Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, VMI benefits from reduced corporate expenses and cost savings resulting from restructuring efforts. Moreover, favorable pricing trends from supply constraints boost outlook.

New Upgrades

The New York Times (NYT) Gains From Digital & Multi-Platform Content

Per the Zacks analyst, The New York Times' technological advancements deepen audience engagement and extend reach. It has a multifaceted strategy to boost revenues, with its pay-and-read model.

AtaiBeckley (ATAI) Banks on Pipeline Targeting Mental Health Disorders

Per the Zacks analyst, AtaiBeckley's focus on developing mental health treatments, driven by promising pipeline progress, positions it for meaningful clinical value creation in the long term.

Strong Nursing Demand & Business Efforts aid American Public (APEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public is gaining from robust demand in nursing and military programs, resulting in enrollment growth, alongside effective institutional combination efforts.

New Downgrades

Weak Commodity Prices & Rising Costs to Hurt Range Resources (RRC)

Per the Zacks analyst, commodity sensitivity, uncertain demand timing, rising costs, execution risks and weaker earnings estimates could limit RRC's cash flow and shareholder returns ahead.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Faces Margin Pressure Amid Tariff Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Tractor Supply faces soft rural demand, tariff-led cost pressure and cautious discretionary spending while high operating costs and earnings pressure cloud its near-term outlook

Baxter (BAX) Faces Margin Pressure Despite Core Business Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Baxter is facing margin pressure in Pharma and Front Line Care segments amid rising costs and tariffs. However, core business continues to support top-line growth.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.